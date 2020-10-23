Your Town: Paint the Town Orange, Downtown Franklin

Just because COVID-19 means that Pumpkinfest is canceled this year, that doesn’t mean that the fall season won’t be celebrated in style in Franklin this year. This year The Heritage Foundation, Visit Franklin, Williamson County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau are working together to sponsor an all month event called “Paint the Town Orange.”

“Rather than draw people here 100,000 at a time on one weekend, as in our festivals,” said Jill Executive Director of the Main Street Program and Government Relations for Downtown Franklin Association, “we are using the whole month to highlight the many varied businesses that make up the Downtown Franklin Association Merchants’ Association and to show off what 40 years of concentrated preservation effort by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and the City of Franklin looks like.”

There are many activities, including a window decorating contest for the many stores downtown, discounts and special events at local shops and the Heritage Foundation’s iconic “pumpkin tree” has been installed providing a family-friendly fall photo op. Those are just a few of the many activities. Click here to learn more.

Paint the Town Orange Tee Shirts

The month of October will culminate on Halloween weekend with discounts in participating stores for those who wear the commemorative orange t-shirt available at Twine Graphics at 304 Public Square. Be sure to purchase your tee shirt to help “Paint the Town Orange.”

Upcoming Paint the Town Orange Events:

October 17 – 24: Shop Small this Fall

Fall Photo Booth at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant

Friday, October 23, 12:00 – 1:30 pm

Visit Puckett’s for a festive photo op and receive a free digital copy of your photos! Learn more here.

Autumnal Treats at Landmark Booksellers

Saturday, October 24, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Customers can enjoy autumnal treats while shopping for a new favorite book. Learn more about the shop: landmarkbooksellers.com

Orange Discounts at The Registry

Anyone wearing orange will get 20% off anything orange at The Registry, (fine china excluded.)

October 24 – 29: Autumnal Treats

Sunday Brunch at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails

Every Sunday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Enjoy a Sunday Jazz Brunch, featuring delicious brunch favorites and $5 mimosas. Learn more about the restaurant here.

New Fall Menu at Americana Taphouse

All month long

Enjoy Americana’s new menu with seasonal items, including pork rind nachos, cioppino and grits with shrimp, cod okra and corn; and for dessert, a cornbread sammie: Yankee cornbread, bacon-whipped ice cream, bacon caramel and toasted pecans. Learn more about the restaurant: americanataphouse.com

Live Music at Merridee’s Breadbasket

At Merridee’s, everything is still made from scratch, the old-fashioned way – you won’t find any premade mixes in this bakery – just bags of flour, whole grains and sugar, flats of eggs and cases of real creamery butter. It takes a lot of loving care to transform these staples into the delicious pies, brownies, cookies and breads you will find on the shelves every day. Every Friday and Saturday night from 6:00 – 9:00 pm, enjoy live music. Walk-ins are welcome; or reserve a table on OpenTable. Learn more about the restaurant: merridees.com

Fall Pancakes at Puckett’s Restaurant & Grocery

All month long

Enjoy Apple Jack-o-Lantern pancakes! Learn more about the restaurant: puckettsgro.com/franklin

“Pumpkin Pie Spice” Donuts at Tiny Little Donuts

Throughout the entire month

Tiny Little Donuts has a fun and festive environment where families can take photos on the porch, decorated with hay bales and pumpkins, while also enjoying the fan-favorite “Pumpkin Pie Spice” tiny little donuts. Learn more about the restaurant: tinylittledonuts.com

Trick-or-Treat Drawing at The Registry

Mystery drawing at checkout for a discount on one item.

October 30 – 31: “Paint the Town Orange” Weekend

Complimentary Dessert and Upgraded Coffee Size at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails

October 30 & 31

When guests wear their “Paint the Town Orange” t-shirts, they can receive an upgraded size coffee and/or a complimentary dessert with the purchase of an entrée. Learn more about the restaurant here.

Brats, Burgers & Beer at Americana Taphouse

Friday, October 30, 3:00 – 8:00 pm

Join us for a laidback, family-friendly event on the Americana patio! Get into the Oktoberfest spirit with all-you-can-eat brats, burgers & hot dogs served with housemade kettle chips & all the fixins! We’ll have craft beer specials on tap, along with giveaways from local breweries. Costumes are optional but encouraged, and the most creative costume will win a $50 Americana gift card! Learn more & get tickets here!

Halloween Storytime at Landmark Booksellers

Friday, October 30 – Saturday, October 31, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Enjoy a Halloween-themed backdrop for photos and candy for trick-or-treaters. Also, join us for special Halloween Storytimes:

11:00 am Halloween Storytime: Children ages 3 – 6

2:00 pm Halloween Storytime: Older children

5:00 pm Ghost Storytime: For those who want a scary thrill!

Learn more bout the shop: landmarkbooksellers.com

Upgraded Coffee at McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions

October 30 & 31

When guests wear their “Paint the Town Orange” t-shirts, they can receive an upgraded size coffee! Learn more about the restaurant here!

Trick-or-Treat Prizes at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant

Friday, October 30 – Saturday, October 31, 7:00 am – 10:00 pm

Trick-or-treat prize with the purchase of a kid’s meal. Learn more about the restaurant: puckettsgro.com/franklin.

Upgraded Rooms at The Harpeth Franklin Downtown

October 30 & 31

When guests wear their “Paint the Town Orange” t-shirts, they can receive an upgraded room type with reservation! Learn more about the hotel and book your room here!

Halloween Coffee Cart at Posh

Saturday October 31st

Posh is partnering with the Coffee House at Second and Bridge to have a Halloween-themed coffee cart, with coffee and hot chocolate, in the store from 10-12. Look for surprise discounts, too! Learn more about the shop: poshfranklin.com.

Trick-or-Treat Caramel Apples at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant

Friday, October 30 – Saturday, October 31, 7:00 am – 10:00 pm

Kids receive a free caramel apple with any purchase! Learn more about the restaurant: puckettsgro.com/franklin

Trick-or-Treat Caramel Apples at Americana Taphouse

Friday, October 30 – Saturday, October 31, 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Kids receive a free caramel apple with any purchase! Learn more about the restaurant: americanataphouse.com.

Witches Brew Pop-Up

Posh is hosting a special Halloween-themed coffee and hot chocolate bar Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Halloween Night: The City of Franklin will be closing several streets on Halloween to ensure safe trick-or-treating for families. Click HERE to see a list of road closures around downtown Franklin.