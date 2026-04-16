Lotz House Relaunches Hands on History Cellar Tour

Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Y. Cartwright announced that the historic home is relaunching the Hands on History Cellar Tour on Saturday, April 25, led by tour guide and historian Tony Morreale.

Cartwright said, “Tony Morreale has been an exceptional tour guide at the Lotz House since September 2025 and will lead our Hands-on History Cellar Tour, where visitors will get an orientation and historical tour that culminates with an hour of digging into the cellar dirt floor to recover artifacts from the Lotz House’s past. Tony has extensive knowledge of the history of this house and what happened here in 1864. He’ll deliver a remarkable experience that visitors can’t get anywhere else in Franklin.”

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Morreale added, “When I first stepped into the Lotz House cellar, I saw a great potential to share this incredible experience with history enthusiasts like myself. Actually, getting down and dirty with history is a unique experience that is hugely impactful and I look forward to creating great memories with our guests.”

The Lotz House was built in 1858 by German immigrant Johann Albert Lotz who repaired the damage to the house after the Battle of Franklin. He and his family lived in the cellar after the battle, as his home was used as a hospital to care for the wounded.

In November 2013, the Lotz House completed a two-year archeological excavation project in the cellar, uncovering and meticulously documenting approximately 900 Civil War relics and items related to civilian life from the mid- to late-1800s.

As a result of many hours of hard labor and careful removal, more than 900 items were recovered, ranging from canister shots, bullets, and Civil War uniform buttons and buckles to civilian items such as a whiskey flask bearing a patriotic eagle, doll parts, toys, and chips of China.

The Hands On History Cellar Tour will include a review of the excavation process, a first-hand look at the relics uncovered, a description of the significance of the findings, and an interpretation of how they relate to a better understanding of the events inside the Lotz House following the historic battle.

This specialty tour will be held on Saturdays beginning April 25 and is designed for small groups of up to five people. Reservations are required, and space is limited. Guests are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing and shoes for the dirt-floor cellar. To make reservations, call 615-790-7190. The cost of the tour is $40 for adults, and children 12 and under are $20.

The house is open Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed on holidays. The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Avenue. For more information about this historic home, call 615-790-7190 or visit the website is www.lotzhouse.com.