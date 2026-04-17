Rotary Club of Brentwood to Host 43rd Annual Pancake Day

It’s pancake time in Tennessee once again, when the Rotary Club of Brentwood turns Brentwood High School into a pancake pop-up palace on Saturday, April 18th, from 7 am until 11 am.

This event is a community tradition for the volunteers in the Rotary Club and the families of Brentwood. In addition to the delicious pancake breakfast, there will be clowns and games for kids, a blood drive with Blood Assurance, and a Cars4Kids Classic Show.

The breakfast is free to the public, with donations welcome; all proceeds will benefit the Brentwood Rotary Charitable Foundation, which supports college scholarships for outstanding local students along with major grants to community organizations.

This year, major grants will be presented to the following seven organizations in the fall who will also have a chance to introduce their services to Pancake Day visitors in the BHS lobby – they are: AGAPE Nashville, High Hopes, Tennessee Alliance for Kids, iCHOPE Charitable Fund, Jonathan’s Path, The Refuge Center for Counseling, and Graceworks Ministries. The Rotary Club of Brentwood also holds a Golf Classic in the fall to help fund these grants and scholarships, and would like to thank the following area businesses that helped to sponsor this and other Rotary community fund-raising events throughout the year:

LBMC: Major Pancake Day Sponsor

CSX: Major Golf Sponsor

Pinnacle Financial: Annual Miles Sponsor

H.G. Hill Realty Company, LLC: Annual Miles Sponsor

First Horizon Bank: Annual Gold Sponsor

Wilson Bank & Trust: Annual Sponsor

United Communications: Annual Community Sponsor

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