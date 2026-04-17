Grand Opening Details Announced for Crush Yard in Brentwood

Crush Yard, the social entertainment destination centered around pickleball, hospitality, and community, is opening its third national location in Brentwood. Doors open on May 11, 2026, at 330 Franklin Road, and to mark the occasion, Crush Yard is hosting a week-long grand opening celebration with exclusive deals and perks each day.

Grand Opening Week Highlights (May 11-17)

Monday, May 11: The first 25 guests receive a complimentary 6-month Crush Player Pass.

Tuesday, May 12: Half-price court reservations all day.

Wednesday, May 13: All shareables will be 2 for $15.

Thursday, May 14: Give Back Day – Crush Yard is proud to support Friends of Monroe Carell on 5/14, which provides non-medical support to patients and families to help make their time at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital easier by bringing the comforts of home right to the hospital.

Friday, May 15 – Saturday, May 16: Live music takes the stage, plus special Eat & Play Package: Eat & Play Combo: $50 – Includes: Court Reservation, Paddles and Balls, $25 Dining Credit

Sunday, May 17: Kids eat free with an adult entree purchase (max 2 kids, 2 adults).

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“With pickleball growing as fast as it is, we have been looking to expand into new markets, and Nashville was an obvious choice,” said Crush Yard CEO David Hack. “It is a vibrant city and a perfect fit for the culture we embody at Crush Yard. We can’t wait to welcome this community to the courts.”

Rooted in pickleball, Crush Yard’s Brentwood complex features eight pickleball courts, available for reservation or open play. After the game, Crush Yard offers a full-service restaurant and bar serving an extensive menu including fan favorites like Crush Nachos, Smoked Wings, and signature Pizzas among others. Whether you’re a seasoned player or picking up a paddle for the first time, Crush Yard offers a one-of-a-kind destination for food, fun, and friendly competition.

To learn more about this location, visit Crush Yard Nashville.