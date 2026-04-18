Songwriters for Streams Takes Place on April 26

Harpeth Conservancy’s signature Earth Month event, Songwriters for Streams, returns on Sunday, April 26, 2026, for an afternoon of live music, community, and conservation. Hosted by Libby and Nick Sieveking on their riverside farm, the event brings together celebrated Nashville songwriters and emerging artists for an intimate, family-friendly concert experience rooted in purpose.

“This event is especially meaningful because it brings people together around

the artistry of the music and the natural beauty that inspires our mission,”

said Grace Stranch, CEO of Harpeth Conservancy. “Set against the backdrop

of the water itself, these performances serve as a powerful reminder of what

we are working to protect and of the vital role our community plays in

sustaining our work.”

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Headlining this year’s event is Beth Nielsen Chapman, a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member and Grammy-nominated songwriter whose deeply personal catalog has shaped contemporary country and Americana music. Known for penning timeless country hits like “This Kiss” (Faith Hill), “Nothing I Can Do About It Now” (Willie Nelson) and “Happy Girl” (Martina McBride), Beth has also had songs performed by and collaborated with

legendary artists like Elton John, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Michael McDonald, John Prine and Olivia Newton John. Chapman’s artistry continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Joining the lineup is Hadlie Jo, a rising Nashville-based singer-songwriter

whose soulful vocals and modern country-pop vibes are paired with

introspective, story-driven lyrics, as well as Will Davis & The Wily Band, a

dynamic Americana outfit known for blending roots instrumentation with

high-energy performances that channel the spirit of Southern storytelling.

Also on stage, Derek and John Pell will be performing a special opening set to

welcome guests.

Libby Sieveking, the event host, shared, “We love hosting S4S on our farm! It’s

hard to beat a beautiful afternoon with family and friends listening to some of

Nashville’s finest songwriters – all with the purpose of protecting clean water and rivers in Tennessee.”

Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with music beginning at 4:00 p.m. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, pack coolers, and settle in for a relaxed afternoon along the river. Food will also be available for purchase from the popular MexiTaco Truck of Franklin, offering fresh, local flavor to complement the experience.

Ticket options include:

• Individual Tickets (general admission for a single guest)

• Carload Passes (admission for up to six guests per vehicle)

• VIP Tables (reserved seating for eight, including a gourmet charcuterie and cheese

board, premium seating, and a stocked cooler)

• Children 12 and under are free with all paid tickets

Proceeds from Songwriters for Streams directly support Harpeth Conservancy’s science-based work to protect clean water and healthy river ecosystems across Tennessee. Last year’s event raised over $50,000 and welcomed 400 attendees.

The 2026 event is presented by John Bouchard & Sons Co., with additional support from Johnny Roberts Realty and WM. Media and event partners include Lightning 100 InFocus Magazine, and Whole Foods Market. Event photography will be provided by

Michael Gomez and Westlight Studios.

Visit www.songwritersforstreams.org for details or to reserve your spot.