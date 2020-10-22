Summit Transitions to Remote Learning Beginning Oct 23

Summit High students will transition to remote learning beginning tomorrow, October 23, due to the impact of COVID -19, says Williamson County Schools (WCS).

Summit has more than 19 students with confirmed cases and the student attendance rate was 67 percent on Oct 22, writes WCS in a statement.

Any additional information regarding instruction or extra-curricular activities will be communicated by your teachers, coaches or administration.

Students are expected to return to on-campus instruction Monday, November 2.

Summit students recently conducted remote learning from Oct 5 – 12, returning to school Oct 13.