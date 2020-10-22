Summit Transitions to Remote Learning Beginning Oct 23

By
Andrea Hinds
-
summit high school interior

Summit High students will transition to remote learning beginning tomorrow, October 23, due to the impact of COVID -19, says Williamson County Schools (WCS).

Summit has more than 19 students with confirmed cases and the student attendance rate was 67 percent on Oct 22, writes WCS in a statement.

Related: WCS Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Any additional information regarding instruction or extra-curricular activities will be communicated by your teachers, coaches or administration.

Students are expected to return to on-campus instruction Monday, November 2.

Summit students recently conducted remote learning from Oct 5 – 12, returning to school Oct 13.

Previous article2020 Early Voter Turnout
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here