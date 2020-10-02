Summit, Page & Independence High Schools Move to Remote Learning Through Fall Break

By
Michael Carpenter
-
summit-high-school
Photo by Michael Carpenter

Summit, Page and Independence High Schools will conduct remote learning next week through the end of Fall Break and will resume on-campus learning October 13th according to Eric Welch, WCS Board of Education Twitter account.

In regards to extra-curricular events and activities, this will be communicated by teachers, coaches, or administration to their respective students and families.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here