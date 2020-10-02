Summit, Page & Independence High Schools Move to Remote Learning Through Fall Break

Summit, Page and Independence High Schools will conduct remote learning next week through the end of Fall Break and will resume on-campus learning October 13th according to Eric Welch, WCS Board of Education Twitter account.
- Related: Independence High Closed for Remainder of Week Due to COVID-19
- Related: Page High Closed Oct 1-2 Due to COVID-19
In regards to extra-curricular events and activities, this will be communicated by teachers, coaches, or administration to their respective students and families.
In consultation with the Health Department, the Independence, Page, and Summit High Schools will conduct remote learning next week through the end of Fall Break.
On campus learning will resume on Tuesday, October 13. pic.twitter.com/QGACvuJZnj
— Eric Welch (@EricWelchWCS) October 2, 2020