A BBQ Restaurant is Expected to Open in Former Corner Pub Brentwood Spot

Locally owned bar/restaurant The Corner Pub has closed its Brentwood location at 710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood in April.

The Nashville Business Journal is reporting that a barbecue restaurant will replace it.

The Nashville barbecue restaurant, HoneyFire Barbecue Co., is under construction, according to a building permit.

HoneyFire first opened in Bellevue in 2018 and expanded to Assembly Food Hall in Nashville back in 2023. Owned by Nashvillian Ben Claybaker, this would be the brand’s third location.

Found on the menu at other locations are some of their best-selling items, such as smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of their signature sauces, and their baby back egg roll filled with smoked rib meat, creamy coleslaw, and HoneyFire Original sauce, topped with their signature habanero-infused honey.

Fan-favorite sides include the white queso mac and cheese, bourbon baked beans, and sweet corn pudding. No opening date has been given at this time.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email