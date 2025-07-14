Williamson County Property Transfers June 23, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 23-27, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $683,085 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9018 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37067 $224,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 1000 Legrand Ave Franklin 37067 $1,485,000 Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118 1620 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,009,555 Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45 230 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $1,325,000 Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107 4091 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $700,000 4705 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $800,000 Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44 1228 Broadgate Dr Franklin 37067 $1,516,343 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1046 Pasadena Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,270,000 Shadow Creek @ Pb 41 Pg 122 623 Firefox Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,632,500 Boyd Mill Pk Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Stephens Valley Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 114 913 Dauphine St Brentwood 37027 $1,070,000 4060 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $730,000 Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 92 8004 San Cabrillo Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,425,000 Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34 6007 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,000,000 Lansdowne Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 86 9240 Weston Dr Brentwood 37027 $315,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C003 803 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $370,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7150 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $330,000 7736 Dice Lampley Rd Fairview 37062 $942,000 Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 62 7107 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $1,199,990 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4041 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $317,990 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7132 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,150,000 Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 114 5048 Abington Ridge Ln Franklin 37067 $560,000 Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111 109 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin 37064 $500,000 4503 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $717,940 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5060 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $741,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7703 Woodford Dr Fairview 37062 $875,000 Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19 3007 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $1,484,000 Chardonnay Ph2 Sec5 Pb 58 Pg 13 5012 Blackjack Dr Franklin 37067 $960,000 Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 50 7116 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $964,000 Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101 1022 Echelon Dr Franklin 37064 $3,500,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7040 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $1,147,500 Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 54 3020 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin 37067 $2,200,000 Annandale Sec 5 Pb 46 Pg 119 9246 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Willowick Pb 19 Pg 57 1529 Plymouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $840,000 Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 21 1026 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $3,100,000 Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 30 Pg 21 1668 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 Concord Country Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 41 1312 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 78 Pg 97 9439 Thatchbay Ct College Grove 37046 $725,000 Lincoln Square Pb 35 Pg 63 3333 Aspen Grove Dr #110 Franklin 37067 $1,217,982 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7282 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $650,000 Franklin Green Sec 14 Pb 31 Pg 128 3173 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $549,267 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9008 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $1,137,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77 7554 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $16,350,000 4640 Llc Pb 75 Pg 9 4640 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $3,175,000 Johnson Cove 6415 Johnson Chapel Cir Brentwood 37027 $600,000 West End Circle 602 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $1,149,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33 807 Caledonian Ct Franklin 37064 $850,000 Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106 1215 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $680,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20 411 Royal Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,630,000 Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113 249 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,175,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 82 Pg 62 7055 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Breithorn Pb 41 Pg 90 508 Breithorn Cv Brentwood 37027 $765,000 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 102 253 Norfolk Ln Nolensville 37135 $11,600,000 Mcewen Place Pb 81 Pg 79 5028 W Aspen Grove Dr Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Eulas Glen Ph1 Pb 62 Pg 66 118 Newnham Bridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,400,000 Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145 1008 Green Hill Cv Brentwood 37027 $450,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2416 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,080,000 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7297 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $2,366,048 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1642 Honeyman Pt Brentwood 37027 $299,995 Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53 1035 Mckenna Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,355,000 St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22 6144 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $639,000 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 90 3157 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $980,000 Charlton Green Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 59 306 Watercress Dr Franklin 37064 $3,600,000 Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80 8442 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $1,169,900 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7277 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $2,800,000 Vista Creek Pb 84 Pg 72 2109 Barrel Creek Pvt Trl Franklin 37064 $899,900 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 2424 Marco St Nolensville 37135 $850,000 Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106 1215 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $650,000 Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 6 8052 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,590,000 Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22 517 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $754,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4040 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $1,050,000 Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35 300 Ferris Ct Franklin 37067 $1,450,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 78 7648 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $980,000 Catalina Ph 3 Pb 55 Pg 135 2217 Maricopa Ct Nolensville 37135 $2,150,000 Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136 106 Glass Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $1,940,593 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6072 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,065,917 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 640 Mayswift Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,192,488 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8000 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $882,500 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 90 1220 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $742,000 Heartland Reserve Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 82 7119 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $1,199,900 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec11 Pb 60 Pg 40 460 Avon River Rd Franklin 37064 $1,720,000 Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 5 9131 Concord Hunt Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,217,200 Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 143 1434 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,900,000 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5000 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $891,000 Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41 204 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $722,000 Temple Hills Sec 11 Pb 10 Pg 101 409 Fairbourne Green Franklin 37069 $1,400,000 7007 Moores Lane Pb 61 Pg 98 7007 Canterfield Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $270,000 Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112 7350 Planters Rd Fairview 37062 $1,127,480 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7247 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $755,000 Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 2 5104 Victoria Cv Brentwood 37027 $790,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33 2835 Kaye Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000 Har Bargain Ii Pb 83 Pg 74 606 Rev Rl Denny Denson Way Franklin 37064 $1,009,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 136 1567 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,025,000 Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75 708 Eldon Ln Nolensville 37135 $690,000 Dallas Downs Sec 4 Pb 14 Pg 87 137 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $510,000 Echelon Cottages 2064 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $1,599,900 Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88 109 Allenhurst Cir Franklin 37067 $961,682 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8060 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,383,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1024 Conar St Franklin 37064 $560,000 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 2068 Mainstream Dr Franklin 37064 $4,675,000 715 Vernon Rd Franklin 37067 $792,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20 411 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $640,000 Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32 508 Bancroft Way Franklin 37064 $573,077 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 301 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,194,990 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4029 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $306,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C047 847 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $539,900 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97 2312 Surrey Ln Franklin 37067 $880,000 Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 105 2341 Carouth Ct Nolensville 37135 $825,000 4817 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $2,090,000 Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 14 Pg 134 1711 Galleria Blvd Franklin 37067 $1,889,000 Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 73 1750 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $949,000 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85 147 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $414,800 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59 2919 Sams Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,225,000 7335 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,160,000 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 1752 White Hart Ln Brentwood 37027 $480,000 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112 1098 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $675,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-b Pb 41 Pg 63 3324 Redmon Hill Nolensville 37135 $1,491,000 Temple Hills Sec 14 Pb 25 Pg 37 260 Temple Crest Trl Franklin 37069 $535,000 Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 22 1627 Zurich Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,309,908 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5074 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $285,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 Pb 43 Pg 38 1309 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,700,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11-c #11 Pb 34 Pg 113 3037 Flagstone Dr Franklin, 37067 $1,092,685 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7298 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $860,000 Belvoir Ph1b Pb 85 Pg 109 7812 Dice Lampley Rd Fairview 37062 $680,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 16 Pg 29 100 Crestfield Pl Franklin 37069 $2,128,540 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 3025 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,641,941 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8881 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $1,075,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec O Pb 21 Pg 113 303 Saddle Bridge Ln Franklin 37069 $719,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 3049 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $1,619,969 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8049 Atlee Ct Franklin 37067 $306,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 147 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,467,625 Hernandez Pb 83 Pg 96 Pinewood Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,059,657 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8056 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $3,390,000 Aspen Grove Sec Q Pb 33 Pg 129 100 Mission Ct Franklin 37067 $520,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26 505 Bridal Way Ct Franklin 37069 $875,000 Yorktown Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 19 142 Yorktown Dr Franklin 37064 $550,000 Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128 851 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $2,450,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1646 Honeyman Pt Brentwood 37027 $1,202,023 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2021 Landry Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,825,000 5188 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8344 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $2,203,426 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 3001 Arroyo Way Brentwood 37027 $1,546,718 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2021 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $1,256,980 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7145 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,080,000 Temple Ridge Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 113 1216 Temple Ridge Dr Nashville 37221 $1,255,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 12 1086 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $2,428,809 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6032 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,300,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 13 1772 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,323,175 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7220 Bonterra Ct Franklin 37064 $2,208,065 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2024 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $500,000 Har Bargain Ii Pb 83 Pg 74 600 Rev R L Denny Denson Way Franklin 37064 $669,072 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9095 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $990,000 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 1993 Simmons Ridge Dr Franklin 37064

