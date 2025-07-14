Williamson County Property Transfers June 23, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 23-27, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$683,085Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79018 Headwaters DrFranklin37067
$224,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1471000 Legrand AveFranklin37067
$1,485,000Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 1181620 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$1,009,555Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45230 Derby LnFranklin37069
$1,325,000Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 1074091 Camberley StFranklin37064
$700,0004705 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$800,000Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 441228 Broadgate DrFranklin37067
$1,516,343Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731046 Pasadena DrNolensville37135
$1,270,000Shadow Creek @ Pb 41 Pg 122623 Firefox DrBrentwood37027
$2,632,500Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$1,200,000Stephens Valley Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 114913 Dauphine StBrentwood37027
$1,070,0004060 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$730,000Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 928004 San Cabrillo CtSpring Hill37174
$2,425,000Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 346007 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,000,000Lansdowne Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 869240 Weston DrBrentwood37027
$315,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C003803 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$370,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817150 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$330,0007736 Dice Lampley RdFairview37062
$942,000Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 627107 Wiley CirFairview37062
$1,199,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784041 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$317,990Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817132 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,150,000Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 1145048 Abington Ridge LnFranklin37067
$560,000Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111109 Pebblecreek RdFranklin37064
$500,0004503 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$717,940Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255060 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$741,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467703 Woodford DrFairview37062
$875,000Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 193007 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$1,484,000Chardonnay Ph2 Sec5 Pb 58 Pg 135012 Blackjack DrFranklin37067
$960,000Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 507116 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$964,000Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 1011022 Echelon DrFranklin37064
$3,500,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537040 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$1,147,500Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 543020 Cecil Lewis DrFranklin37067
$2,200,000Annandale Sec 5 Pb 46 Pg 1199246 Wardley Park LnBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Willowick Pb 19 Pg 571529 Plymouth DrBrentwood37027
$840,000Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 211026 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$3,100,000Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 30 Pg 211668 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Concord Country Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 411312 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$750,000Grove Sec13 Pb 78 Pg 979439 Thatchbay CtCollege Grove37046
$725,000Lincoln Square Pb 35 Pg 633333 Aspen Grove Dr #110Franklin37067
$1,217,982Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007282 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$650,000Franklin Green Sec 14 Pb 31 Pg 1283173 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$549,267Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369008 Ada WayFairview37062
$1,137,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 777554 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$16,350,0004640 Llc Pb 75 Pg 94640 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$3,175,000Johnson Cove6415 Johnson Chapel CirBrentwood37027
$600,000West End Circle602 West End CirFranklin37064
$1,149,000Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33807 Caledonian CtFranklin37064
$850,000Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 1061215 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$680,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20411 Royal CrossingFranklin37064
$1,630,000Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113249 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,175,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 82 Pg 627055 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000Breithorn Pb 41 Pg 90508 Breithorn CvBrentwood37027
$765,000Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 102253 Norfolk LnNolensville37135
$11,600,000Mcewen Place Pb 81 Pg 795028 W Aspen Grove DrFranklin37064
$1,300,000Eulas Glen Ph1 Pb 62 Pg 66118 Newnham Bridge DrNolensville37135
$1,400,000Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 1451008 Green Hill CvBrentwood37027
$450,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072416 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$1,080,000Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007297 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$2,366,048Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121642 Honeyman PtBrentwood37027
$299,995Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 531035 Mckenna DrThompsons Station37179
$1,355,000St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 226144 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$639,000Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 903157 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$980,000Charlton Green Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 59306 Watercress DrFranklin37064
$3,600,000Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 808442 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$1,169,900Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007277 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$2,800,000Vista Creek Pb 84 Pg 722109 Barrel Creek Pvt TrlFranklin37064
$899,900Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 342424 Marco StNolensville37135
$850,000Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 1061215 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$650,000Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 68052 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,590,000Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22517 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$754,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104040 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$1,050,000Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35300 Ferris CtFranklin37067
$1,450,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 787648 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$980,000Catalina Ph 3 Pb 55 Pg 1352217 Maricopa CtNolensville37135
$2,150,000Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136106 Glass Springs LnFranklin37064
$1,940,593Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326072 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,065,917June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29640 Mayswift DrSpring Hill37174
$1,192,488Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068000 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$882,500Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 901220 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$742,000Heartland Reserve Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 827119 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$1,199,900Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec11 Pb 60 Pg 40460 Avon River RdFranklin37064
$1,720,000Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 59131 Concord Hunt CirBrentwood37027
$2,217,200Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 1431434 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$2,900,000Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415000 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$891,000Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41204 Pearl StFranklin37064
$722,000Temple Hills Sec 11 Pb 10 Pg 101409 Fairbourne GreenFranklin37069
$1,400,0007007 Moores Lane Pb 61 Pg 987007 Canterfield Pvt DrFranklin37064
$270,000Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 1127350 Planters RdFairview37062
$1,127,480Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827247 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$755,000Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 25104 Victoria CvBrentwood37027
$790,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 332835 Kaye DrThompsons Station37179
$500,000Har Bargain Ii Pb 83 Pg 74606 Rev Rl Denny Denson WayFranklin37064
$1,009,000Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 1361567 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$1,025,000Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75708 Eldon LnNolensville37135
$690,000Dallas Downs Sec 4 Pb 14 Pg 87137 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$510,000Echelon Cottages2064 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$1,599,900Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88109 Allenhurst CirFranklin37067
$961,682Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068060 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,383,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921024 Conar StFranklin37064
$560,000Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 992068 Mainstream DrFranklin37064
$4,675,000715 Vernon RdFranklin37067
$792,000Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20411 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$640,000Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32508 Bancroft WayFranklin37064
$573,077Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142301 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,194,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784029 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$306,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C047847 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$539,900Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 972312 Surrey LnFranklin37067
$880,000Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 1052341 Carouth CtNolensville37135
$825,0004817 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$2,090,000Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 14 Pg 1341711 Galleria BlvdFranklin37067
$1,889,000Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 731750 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$949,000Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85147 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$414,800Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 592919 Sams CtSpring Hill37174
$1,225,0007335 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$2,160,000Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 431752 White Hart LnBrentwood37027
$480,000Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 1121098 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$675,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-b Pb 41 Pg 633324 Redmon HillNolensville37135
$1,491,000Temple Hills Sec 14 Pb 25 Pg 37260 Temple Crest TrlFranklin37069
$535,000Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 221627 Zurich DrSpring Hill37174
$1,309,908Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685074 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$285,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 Pb 43 Pg 381309 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,700,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11-c #11 Pb 34 Pg 1133037 Flagstone DrFranklin,37067
$1,092,685Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007298 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$860,000Belvoir Ph1b Pb 85 Pg 1097812 Dice Lampley RdFairview37062
$680,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 16 Pg 29100 Crestfield PlFranklin37069
$2,128,540Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 693025 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,641,941Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118881 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$1,075,000Fieldstone Farms Sec O Pb 21 Pg 113303 Saddle Bridge LnFranklin37069
$719,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 363049 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$1,619,969Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068049 Atlee CtFranklin37067
$306,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29147 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$1,467,625Hernandez Pb 83 Pg 96Pinewood RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,059,657Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068056 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$3,390,000Aspen Grove Sec Q Pb 33 Pg 129100 Mission CtFranklin37067
$520,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26505 Bridal Way CtFranklin37069
$875,000Yorktown Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 19142 Yorktown DrFranklin37064
$550,000Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128851 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$2,450,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121646 Honeyman PtBrentwood37027
$1,202,023Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512021 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,825,0005188 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,250,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528344 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$2,203,426Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 733001 Arroyo WayBrentwood37027
$1,546,718Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892021 Vail TrNolensville37135
$1,256,980Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117145 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,080,000Temple Ridge Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 1131216 Temple Ridge DrNashville37221
$1,255,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 121086 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$2,428,809Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326032 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,300,000Raintree Forest So Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 131772 Stillwater CirBrentwood37027
$2,323,175Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497220 Bonterra CtFranklin37064
$2,208,065Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892024 Vail TrNolensville37135
$500,000Har Bargain Ii Pb 83 Pg 74600 Rev R L Denny Denson WayFranklin37064
$669,072Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79095 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$990,000Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 761993 Simmons Ridge DrFranklin37064

