Williamson County Property Transfers June 23, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 23-27, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$683,085
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9018 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$224,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|1000 Legrand Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,485,000
|Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118
|1620 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,009,555
|Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45
|230 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,325,000
|Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107
|4091 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|4705 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44
|1228 Broadgate Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,516,343
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1046 Pasadena Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,270,000
|Shadow Creek @ Pb 41 Pg 122
|623 Firefox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,632,500
|Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Stephens Valley Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 114
|913 Dauphine St
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,070,000
|4060 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 92
|8004 San Cabrillo Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,425,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34
|6007 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,000,000
|Lansdowne Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 86
|9240 Weston Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$315,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C003
|803 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$370,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7150 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$330,000
|7736 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$942,000
|Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 62
|7107 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,199,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4041 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$317,990
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7132 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,150,000
|Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 114
|5048 Abington Ridge Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$560,000
|Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111
|109 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|4503 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$717,940
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5060 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$741,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7703 Woodford Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$875,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19
|3007 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,484,000
|Chardonnay Ph2 Sec5 Pb 58 Pg 13
|5012 Blackjack Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$960,000
|Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 50
|7116 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$964,000
|Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101
|1022 Echelon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,500,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7040 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,147,500
|Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 54
|3020 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,200,000
|Annandale Sec 5 Pb 46 Pg 119
|9246 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Willowick Pb 19 Pg 57
|1529 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000
|Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 21
|1026 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,100,000
|Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 30 Pg 21
|1668 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Concord Country Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 41
|1312 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 78 Pg 97
|9439 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$725,000
|Lincoln Square Pb 35 Pg 63
|3333 Aspen Grove Dr #110
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,217,982
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7282 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000
|Franklin Green Sec 14 Pb 31 Pg 128
|3173 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$549,267
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9008 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,137,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77
|7554 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$16,350,000
|4640 Llc Pb 75 Pg 9
|4640 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,175,000
|Johnson Cove
|6415 Johnson Chapel Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000
|West End Circle
|602 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,149,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33
|807 Caledonian Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106
|1215 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$680,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20
|411 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,630,000
|Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113
|249 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,175,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 82 Pg 62
|7055 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Breithorn Pb 41 Pg 90
|508 Breithorn Cv
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,000
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 102
|253 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$11,600,000
|Mcewen Place Pb 81 Pg 79
|5028 W Aspen Grove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Eulas Glen Ph1 Pb 62 Pg 66
|118 Newnham Bridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,400,000
|Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145
|1008 Green Hill Cv
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2416 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,080,000
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7297 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,366,048
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1642 Honeyman Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$299,995
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|1035 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,355,000
|St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22
|6144 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,000
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 90
|3157 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$980,000
|Charlton Green Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 59
|306 Watercress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,600,000
|Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80
|8442 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,169,900
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7277 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,800,000
|Vista Creek Pb 84 Pg 72
|2109 Barrel Creek Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|2424 Marco St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000
|Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106
|1215 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 6
|8052 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,590,000
|Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22
|517 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$754,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4040 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35
|300 Ferris Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,450,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 78
|7648 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$980,000
|Catalina Ph 3 Pb 55 Pg 135
|2217 Maricopa Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,150,000
|Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136
|106 Glass Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,940,593
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6072 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,065,917
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|640 Mayswift Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,192,488
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8000 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$882,500
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 90
|1220 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$742,000
|Heartland Reserve Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 82
|7119 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,199,900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec11 Pb 60 Pg 40
|460 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,720,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 5
|9131 Concord Hunt Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,217,200
|Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 143
|1434 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,900,000
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5000 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$891,000
|Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41
|204 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$722,000
|Temple Hills Sec 11 Pb 10 Pg 101
|409 Fairbourne Green
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,400,000
|7007 Moores Lane Pb 61 Pg 98
|7007 Canterfield Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$270,000
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112
|7350 Planters Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,127,480
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7247 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$755,000
|Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 2
|5104 Victoria Cv
|Brentwood
|37027
|$790,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33
|2835 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Har Bargain Ii Pb 83 Pg 74
|606 Rev Rl Denny Denson Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,009,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 136
|1567 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,025,000
|Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75
|708 Eldon Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$690,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 4 Pb 14 Pg 87
|137 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Echelon Cottages
|2064 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,599,900
|Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88
|109 Allenhurst Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$961,682
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8060 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,383,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1024 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|2068 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,675,000
|715 Vernon Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$792,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20
|411 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32
|508 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$573,077
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|301 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,194,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4029 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$306,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C047
|847 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$539,900
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97
|2312 Surrey Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$880,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 105
|2341 Carouth Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$825,000
|4817 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,090,000
|Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 14 Pg 134
|1711 Galleria Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,889,000
|Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 73
|1750 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$949,000
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85
|147 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$414,800
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59
|2919 Sams Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,225,000
|7335 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,160,000
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|1752 White Hart Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$480,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112
|1098 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-b Pb 41 Pg 63
|3324 Redmon Hill
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,491,000
|Temple Hills Sec 14 Pb 25 Pg 37
|260 Temple Crest Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$535,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 22
|1627 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,309,908
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5074 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$285,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 Pb 43 Pg 38
|1309 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,700,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-c #11 Pb 34 Pg 113
|3037 Flagstone Dr
|Franklin,
|37067
|$1,092,685
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7298 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$860,000
|Belvoir Ph1b Pb 85 Pg 109
|7812 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$680,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 16 Pg 29
|100 Crestfield Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,128,540
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|3025 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,641,941
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8881 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,075,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec O Pb 21 Pg 113
|303 Saddle Bridge Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$719,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|3049 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,619,969
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8049 Atlee Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$306,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|147 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,467,625
|Hernandez Pb 83 Pg 96
|Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,059,657
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8056 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,390,000
|Aspen Grove Sec Q Pb 33 Pg 129
|100 Mission Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$520,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26
|505 Bridal Way Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$875,000
|Yorktown Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 19
|142 Yorktown Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128
|851 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,450,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1646 Honeyman Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,202,023
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2021 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,825,000
|5188 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8344 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,203,426
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|3001 Arroyo Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,546,718
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2021 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,256,980
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7145 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,080,000
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 113
|1216 Temple Ridge Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,255,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 12
|1086 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,428,809
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6032 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 13
|1772 Stillwater Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,323,175
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7220 Bonterra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,208,065
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2024 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000
|Har Bargain Ii Pb 83 Pg 74
|600 Rev R L Denny Denson Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$669,072
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9095 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|1993 Simmons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
