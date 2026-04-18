Sun, Sips, and Skyline Views: Glowbird Brings a New Poolside Escape to W Nashville

Designed as an escape above the city, José Andrés Group will debut Glowbird at WET Deck, a new poolside dining and drinking experience at W Nashville. Set to open on April 26, Glowbird invites hotel guests and locals to rediscover the city from an entirely new perspective.

Glowbird is designed as an intimate oasis, blending open-air elements with a refined yet relaxed atmosphere. A warm color palette creates a sense of energy, comfort, and character, and every detail has been thoughtfully curated to encourage guests to slow down and stay awhile. The menu reflects this spirit with a selection of shareable, flavor-forward dishes and refreshing cocktails designed for easy indulgence. Highlights include the Maine Lobster Roll served on a butter-toasted brioche, Watermelon Salad with bright citrus and fresh herbs, and a tropical Piña Colada, each capturing the light, playful essence of the poolside experience.

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More than just a poolside bar, Glowbird is designed as a poolside escape that comes to life as the day winds down, inviting guests to transition from late afternoon into evening. It’s a space for lingering—where cocktails, conversation, and easygoing energy set the tone for everything from casual meetups to celebratory nights, grounded in an atmosphere that feels both intentional and inviting.

With its unique approach to hospitality and design, Glowbird invites guests to rise above the noise of the city and settle into something beautifully crafted.

W Hotel is located at 300 12th Avenue S, Nashville. Hours of operation will be Sunday–Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Friday–Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.