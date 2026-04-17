Nashville Electric Service Restores Power to More Than 41,000 Customers Overnight After Severe Storm

Nashville Electric Service crews continue to make significant progress, restoring power to more than 41,000 customers after a line of thunderstorms moved through Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. As of 1:30 p.m., fewer than 4,600 customers are without power.

About 46,000 customers were left without power after storms with damaging winds hit the region. Crews have identified 22 broken poles and 77 downed lines across our service area.

Hundreds of lineworkers were deployed immediately after the storm rolled through the area last night. Today, we have more than 500 lineworkers and 549 vegetation management team members deployed in the field. In addition, 120 customer service representatives are in the NES and overflow call centers assisting our customers.

Crews will continue to assess damage and restore power, working 16-hour shifts. For customers who are able to receive power but have an outage today because of the storm, we estimate all power will be restored by midnight tonight.

Key Information for Customers

Report Outages: If you lost power, please report it as soon as possible. Report your individual outage by texting “OUT” to 637797 (NESPWR) at NESPower.com, or by calling 615-234-0000

Be Safe: If you encounter a downed power line, assume it is live, stay at least 30 feet away, and contact 9-1-1.

Commitment to Communication: NES will provide regular updates as our crews continue making repairs today. For real-time updates, follow our Outage Map at NESPower.com/outages or follow us on Facebook (@nespower) and X (@nespower).

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