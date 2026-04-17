Home Weather 4/17/26: Mainly Clear With Highs Near 84, Drizzle Possible Later; Currently 81...

4/17/26: Mainly Clear With Highs Near 84, Drizzle Possible Later; Currently 81 With Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 80.8°F with a light wind from the south at 8.6 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 83.7°F with winds reaching up to 13.6 mph. There is a 52% chance of light drizzle, with a total expected precipitation of 0.01 in. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.5°F, and winds will decrease to 7.9 mph, with conditions remaining clear.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
56°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.01 in
Now
81°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
7:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 84°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 68°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 65°F 43°F Overcast
Monday 72°F 45°F Clear sky
Tuesday 75°F 51°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 53°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 80°F 56°F Partly cloudy
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×