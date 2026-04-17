4/17/26: Mainly Clear With Highs Near 84, Drizzle Possible Later; Currently 81 With Light Winds

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 80.8°F with a light wind from the south at 8.6 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 83.7°F with winds reaching up to 13.6 mph. There is a 52% chance of light drizzle, with a total expected precipitation of 0.01 in. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.5°F, and winds will decrease to 7.9 mph, with conditions remaining clear.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 56°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 52% chance · 0.01 in Now 81°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 7:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 56°F Drizzle: light Saturday 68°F 47°F Rain: moderate Sunday 65°F 43°F Overcast Monday 72°F 45°F Clear sky Tuesday 75°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 53°F Partly cloudy Thursday 80°F 56°F Partly cloudy

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