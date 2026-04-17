Home Entertainment Don’t Miss the Malpass Brothers at the Franklin Theatre

Don’t Miss the Malpass Brothers at the Franklin Theatre

By
Source Staff
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photo from Franklin Theatre

Experience the “current authenticity” of classic country as The Malpass Brothers take the stage at The Franklin Theatre. The show takes place on April 30th at 7 pm.

Hand-picked by Merle Haggard to open for him for seven years, Chris and Taylor Malpass bring a rare blend of traditional musicianship and genuine personality to every performance. From their hit show on RFD-TV to the Grand Ole Opry stage, this duo knows exactly how to turn heartache and heartbreak into a world-class country show.

Find tickets here. 

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