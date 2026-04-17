City eWaste Celebrates Earth Week with Free, Convenient Electronics Recycling Across Franklin

City eWaste, America’s first electronic waste franchise, is celebrating Earth Day by making electronics recycling as easy as running your usual errands. During Earth Week (April 20–24), residents can drop off unwanted handheld devices at local shops and businesses across Franklin for free and secure recycling.

“Franklin is where City eWaste began, in a backyard off Columbia Avenue,” said

Matthew Rogers, CEO of City eWaste. “This community believed in what we were

doing before anyone else did. Partnering with local businesses for Earth Week is our

way of giving back to the community that made all of this possible. If you’re already

stopping by your favorite shop, yoga studio, or dropping off your dog to daycare, just

bring along your unwanted gadgets to place in the collection bins.”

Earth Week: eWaste Drop-Off Locations (Apr 20-24)

Pawsh Pawradise: 1552 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064.

Green Daisy: 400 Downs Blvd #110, Franklin, TN 37064.

Ground Floor Yoga: The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd #8F, Franklin, TN

37064.

Highwoods Office Park (Led by xGeniSys): 720-730 Cool Springs Blvd,

Franklin, TN 37067. (Collection rotates daily across building lobbies. Open to

Highwoods tenants and employees)

City eWaste HQ: 1209 Lakeview Dr #100, Franklin, TN 37067. (City eWaste is

accepting drop-offs all week with ZERO recycling fees)

What’s Accepted (and What’s Not) Accepted: Any handheld electronic device with a battery or power cord – such

as phones, tablets, laptops, desktop computers, cords and cables, gaming

consoles, small audio devices, and device accessories (keyboards, computer

mouse, etc.)

Accepted: Any handheld electronic device with a battery or power cord – such as phones, tablets, laptops, desktop computers, cords and cables, gaming consoles, small audio devices, and device accessories (keyboards, computer mouse, etc.) Residents are encouraged to remove device locks (sign out of iCloud for

Apple devices, and Google accounts for Android/PC devices) and factory

reset their devices before drop-off.

Apple devices, and Google accounts for Android/PC devices) and factory reset their devices before drop-off. All sensitive data on electronics containing storage media is handled

using industry-standard methods performed by R2-certified downstream

partners, which may include secure data wiping or physical destruction.

Not Accepted: TVs, copy machines, and items over 20 inches. Residents with

larger items can bring them directly to City eWaste’s headquarters at 1209

Lakeview Dr #100, Franklin, TN 37067.

Your old devices don’t belong in the trash

Americans discard roughly 6.9 million tons of electronics each year, yet only about

15% is properly recycled. When improperly disposed of, eWaste can leach hazardous chemicals into the soil and contaminate the environment.

By creating convenient neighborhood drop-off points, City eWaste is removing one of the barriers to recycling: the extra trip.

“Everyone has a drawer full of unwanted electronics collecting dust,” added Rogers.

“Most people want to do the right thing, but don’t always know how. Our goal is to

make recycling them feel like the simplest, easiest option out there.”

City eWaste invites all Franklin and Williamson County residents to participate in this

free Earth Week recycling initiative. Every device dropped off is one less piece of

eWaste in our landfills, and it all adds up.

For more information about City eWaste, visit: www.cityewaste.com.

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