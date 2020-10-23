Olivia Olive Oil to Hold a Grand Opening in Downtown Franklin

Gourmet olive oil boutique Olivia Olive Oil is holding a grand opening for its storefront at Harpeth Square in downtown Franklin.

A grand opening event is planned for Saturday, October 24 for the new location at 118 East Main Street, Franklin.

During the event from 11 am – 5 pm, customers will be able to see the new store, find bread from Franklin Bakehouse, shop from the clothing line Pine & Sapling and NOW Massage will be on hand. Customers can also receive $5 off first purchase at the new store when you join the Frequent Flyer’s Program.

Regular hours for the store will be Monday – Thursday, 10 am – 5 pm, Friday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm and Sunday, Noon – 5 pm.

According to owner Christi Lassen, the Harpeth Square storefront will be very similar to the Cool Springs location and they will be introducing four new oil and vinegar flavors – Truffle Garlic Butter Olive Oil, Dill Lemon Olive Oil, Harissa Olive Oil, and Neapolitan Herb White Balsamic.

Offering a selection of the world’s finest extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars, gourmet foods and accessories, specialty gifts and all sorts of culinary treats to pique your curiosity and thrill your senses, Olivia Olive Oil has been opened since 2010. You can also find a selection of gifts handcrafted by Brightstone students in Franklin.

Olivia Olive Oil has closed its previous store located at 443 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin. Tasting Bar or shop online at www.OliviaNashville.com.

Find the latest updates on their Facebook page.