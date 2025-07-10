Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Spring Hill Skate Jam

Saturday, July 12, 6 pm
Skate Park, 114 Walnut Street, Spring Hill

Skate Jam is happening on July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Walnut Street Skate Park in Spring Hill. Come for an evening full of fun, tricks, and good vibes. Whether you’re shredding or cheering on friends, it’s an event you won’t want to miss. This all-ages event is open to skaters of all skill levels, with contest divisions for Beginner (ages 5-13), Intermediate (ages 14–17), and Advanced (18+). Whether you’re just learning or landing serious tricks, there’s a spot for you to compete. Find more information here. 

2Harlinsdale Roundup

Harlinsdale-Round-Up
Photo from Harlinsdale Roundup Facebook

Friday-Saturday, July 11-12, 7:30 pm
Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

Get ready for two nights of bucking, roping, and rodeo action right here in Franklin. Local Grace Good will also be performing her cirque act at the event.

Find tickets here. 

3Franklin Summer Bash with Mattie Pruitt and More

Saturday, July 12, 7:30 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Hear all of your favorites from American Idol in Franklin this weekend. See Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Drew Ryn, Josh King, and more.

Find tickets here. 

4Full Moon Hikes at Owl’s Hill

Stock Photo

Friday, July 11, 7:30 pm
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood

Join us as we explore Owl’s Hill at sunset and enjoy the sights and sounds of day turning to night. We’ll listen for owls, coyotes, and night-singing insects. As the stars come out, we’ll look for constellations, planets, and even meteors. Meet our non-releasable owl ambassadors and learn about the adaptations that help nocturnal animals survive. Find out what we can expect to see in the sky that night. After that, we’ll head out on the trail to look and listen for the wonders of the night. No flashlights, please!

Find tickets here. 

5Enchanted Castles at Cheekwood

photo by Donna Vissman

Friday-Saturday, July 11-12, 10 am – 5 pm

Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville

This summer, Cheekwood’s gardens will be transformed into a fantastical realm, as Enchanted Castles at Cheekwood invites the young and young at heart to explore five stunning, locally crafted castles nestled among vibrant summer blooms.

Find tickets here. 

