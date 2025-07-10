Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Full Moon Hikes at Owl’s Hill

Friday, July 11, 7:30 pm

Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood

Join us as we explore Owl’s Hill at sunset and enjoy the sights and sounds of day turning to night. We’ll listen for owls, coyotes, and night-singing insects. As the stars come out, we’ll look for constellations, planets, and even meteors. Meet our non-releasable owl ambassadors and learn about the adaptations that help nocturnal animals survive. Find out what we can expect to see in the sky that night. After that, we’ll head out on the trail to look and listen for the wonders of the night. No flashlights, please!

Find tickets here.