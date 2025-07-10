Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Spring Hill Skate Jam
Saturday, July 12, 6 pm
Skate Park, 114 Walnut Street, Spring Hill
Skate Jam is happening on July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Walnut Street Skate Park in Spring Hill. Come for an evening full of fun, tricks, and good vibes. Whether you’re shredding or cheering on friends, it’s an event you won’t want to miss. This all-ages event is open to skaters of all skill levels, with contest divisions for Beginner (ages 5-13), Intermediate (ages 14–17), and Advanced (18+). Whether you’re just learning or landing serious tricks, there’s a spot for you to compete. Find more information here.
2Harlinsdale Roundup
Friday-Saturday, July 11-12, 7:30 pm
Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Get ready for two nights of bucking, roping, and rodeo action right here in Franklin. Local Grace Good will also be performing her cirque act at the event.
Find tickets here.
3Franklin Summer Bash with Mattie Pruitt and More
Saturday, July 12, 7:30 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Hear all of your favorites from American Idol in Franklin this weekend. See Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Drew Ryn, Josh King, and more.
Find tickets here.
4Full Moon Hikes at Owl’s Hill
Friday, July 11, 7:30 pm
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Join us as we explore Owl’s Hill at sunset and enjoy the sights and sounds of day turning to night. We’ll listen for owls, coyotes, and night-singing insects. As the stars come out, we’ll look for constellations, planets, and even meteors. Meet our non-releasable owl ambassadors and learn about the adaptations that help nocturnal animals survive. Find out what we can expect to see in the sky that night. After that, we’ll head out on the trail to look and listen for the wonders of the night. No flashlights, please!
Find tickets here.
5Enchanted Castles at Cheekwood
Friday-Saturday, July 11-12, 10 am – 5 pm
Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
This summer, Cheekwood’s gardens will be transformed into a fantastical realm, as Enchanted Castles at Cheekwood invites the young and young at heart to explore five stunning, locally crafted castles nestled among vibrant summer blooms.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter