Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry to Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Community Reunion

Celebrating its 50th year with one big community reunion, the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Fish Fry, returns July 18 to the shaded grounds of the Grassland church at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road off Hillsboro Road.

BUMC Fish Fry Chairman Mike Loring said they have a lot of plans to honor the half century mark for one of the county’s longest running events.

“We’ve been honored to host our neighbors for a good old-fashioned social with delicious, all-you-can-eat catfish, live music and a free children’s area – all helping support church missions. This year, it is extra special as we celebrate our 50th anniversary with many special plans,” Loring said.

Remaining focused on the event’s goal of supporting church missions abroad and locally, the event also supports Kathy’s Backpacks. Guests can stop by the event information booth to support the church’s goal of an extra 50 backpacks sponsored the night of the event to help local students in need with school supplies and a new backpack, Loring said.

Bethlehem UMC’s new pastor will also be introduced to the community, Rev. Dr. Mary Beth Bernheisel who is a Nashville native and most recently served at Dyersburg First UMC.

“Sharing in this summertime fun is something we look forward to all year. People can join us on the shaded grounds of the church, have a terrific time and help us help our community. All the proceeds help support the church’s missions abroad and locally including Kathy’s Backpacks which provides new backpacks and supplies for area school children needing assistance which we will pack the week after the fish fry just in time for school,” Loring said. “With an all-you-can-eat price and so many activities, this event is one of the best deals around.”

One of the highlights of the evening is the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band which will fill the grounds with classic, bluegrass favorites. Popular area band, Kandace & the Gents, will also be performing contemporary hits.

A youth choir reunion will be held with former members performing a choir all-time favorite song before Kandace & the Gents take to the stage.

The menu for the evening includes 1,800 pounds of farm-raised catfish served along with hushpuppies, sliced tomatoes, white beans and delicious cole slaw created from a secret church recipe. Boy Scout Troop 1 returns to help serve delicious drinks.

Handicapped seating is available in the air-conditioned gym and the event also offers convenient take-out as well as golf cart shuttle from parking to the serving lines. The church also has a popular gently used book sale.

The incredible silent auction includes beautiful artwork, sports tickets, home décor, themed gift baskets and more. Bethlehem has several amazing artists who are members and, under the direction of Barbara Bullard, a mosaic is being created to represent 50 years of fish fry events. Donations are now being accepted for blue, red and green china to help make the art piece.

When you enter the event, you also can always tell who the church volunteers are from the colorful t-shirts and there will be a display in the gym representing past decades. A quilt made of fish fry t-shirts will be the backdrop for this year’s selfie photo booth!

The bake sale is always a very popular spot with a variety of items from cupcakes and sour dough bread to brownies and cookies, said Bake Sale Chair Jan Speer. You can visit the Bethlehem website to see recipes representing five decades of bake sale popular recipes as well as grab an event ticket at a discount. One of the matriarchs of the church, Emogene Ownby-Hyde, was known for her secret pound cake recipe and her daughters will carry on the tradition and have cakes available that night.

With live music, all-you-can-eat, farm-raised catfish and an incredible free children’s play area, the Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry is Friday, July 18 on the shaded grounds of the church off Old Hillsboro Road in the Grassland Area from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin (37069). Tickets for adults are $18 in advance and children, ages, five to 12, are $12 in advance at the church or online at www.bethlehemumc.com. Day of the event, adults are $20, children, ages five to 12 are $14 with children under five free. Hot dogs are available too.

For more information, contact the church at (615) 794-6721 or visit www.bethlehemumc.com.

