Paul McCartney’s Got Back Tour Comes to Nashville This Fall

Paul McCartney and his acclaimed Got Back Tour will make its anticipated return to North America this fall.

Got Back’s 2025 run of 19 newly announced dates marks Paul’s first extensive series of shows across the US and Canada since 2022. The tour kicks off September 29th with Paul’s Greater Palm Springs area live debut at Acrisure Arena and runs through to a November 24-25th finale at the United Center in Chicago. Got Back 2025 will feature Paul’s long-awaited return to Las Vegas, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Tulsa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Montreal, and Hamilton – plus a few cities that will be hosting their first-ever Paul McCartney concerts, Albuquerque and the aforementioned Greater Palm Springs area.

McCartney will perform at The Pinnacle on November 6th.

General on sale for these Got Back tour dates will begin July 18th at 10am local time. For further information, pre-sales etc., visit paulmccartneygotback.com.

