Gibson Celebrates 50 Years in Nashville with Limited-Edition Les Paul Music City Special

This year marks a major milestone for Gibson: 50 years of handcrafting guitars in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee. To honor this journey, Gibson introduces the Les Paul™ Music City Special – 50th Anniversary, a modern tribute to the creativity, heritage, and player passion that defines Music City. Available now at Gibson.com and Gibson Garage locations, this limited-edition model is capped at just 650 guitars per finish, worldwide.

Rooted in the design DNA of the iconic 1970s Gibson Marauder—played by legends like Adam Jones (TOOL) and Paul Stanley (KISS)—the Music City Special blends vintage character with modern sensibility. It’s a nod to the past and a tool for the present, designed for players who want tone, versatility, and history, in one inspiring package.

“Marking 50 years of Gibson in Nashville, the limited-edition Music City Special model is a tribute to the spirit of creativity and individuality that defines this city,” says Mat Koehler, Vice President of Product at Gibson. “It draws on everything we’ve learned since opening our Gibson USA craftory and channels it into something new and inspiring to play.”

“We’re very proud to introduce the Music City Special,” adds Gibson Master Luthier Jim DeCola. “It pays homage to the Gibson Marauder of the 70s as well as the city it is named after. It has been reimagined as a straightforward, yet versatile and functional instrument relevant for today’s working musician.”

Explore the new Les Paul Music City Special – 50th Anniversary guitars HERE.

