



The Tennessee Department of Health has compiled a list of any Nursing Homes, Assisted Care Living Facilities, and Residential Homes for the Aged which are licensed by the Tennessee Department of Health and have had two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents or staff within 2 incubation periods (or 28 days).

Gov. Lee and the Unified Command implemented a plan to require all long-term care residents and staff to receive COVID-19 testing, announced a May 29 press release. Under new rules from the Department of Health, all nursing home residents and staff must be tested by June 30, 2020.

Cases will be attributed to the facility or setting where the patient was located five (5) days prior to symptom onset date or specimen collection date (if asymptomatic).

In Williamson County,four long term care facilities are listed (as of June 5):

*Fountains of Franklin: 2 cases, 0 deaths

Morning Pointe of Brentwood 4 cases, 0 deaths

*NHC Healthcare Franklin: 35 cases, 5 deaths

*NHC Place at Cool Springs 2 cases, 0 deaths

Those with an asterisk (*) indicate no new cases have been identified in a 28-day period from the last date of exposure to a positive case. Cluster is considered closed.

Below is the complete list from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Last update: June 5, 2020

COVID-19 Information

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.



