Bridge Inspection to Close Lanes, Ramps on I-440

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane and full ramp closures on Interstate 440 in Davidson County next week.

Beginning Monday, July 14, through Thursday, July 17, TDOT crews will close the following for routine bridge inspection:

Monday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 15:

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.: outside eastbound lane closure of I-440 over I-65

5 a.m. – 6 a.m.: I-65 north (Nashville) entrance ramps from I-440

Wednesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 17:

3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: outside westbound lane closure of I-440 over I-65

7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: I-65 north (Nashville) entrance ramps from I-440

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

