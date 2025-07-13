Tennessee Treasury is Helping Residents Find Unclaimed Property

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division will be at the Berry Festival, in Murfreesboro, July 19, to help reunite Middle Tennesseans with missing money.

Tennesseans have located hundreds, and even thousands of dollars in missing money at past events. There’s more than $193.3 million waiting to be claimed in Rutherford County and the surrounding eight-county area.

These are the amounts available to claim in each county:

Bedford County: $3,063,724

Berry Festival attendees are encouraged to stop by the Unclaimed Property booth to search ClaimItTN.gov for missing money. If property is found, the owner can file a claim at the booth, and Division representatives will be on-hand to answer any questions about the claims process from:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 19

About the Unclaimed Property Division

Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the Department of Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.

Anyone can see if they are owed any missing money by searching their name at ClaimItTN.gov, and may file a claim online if they find unclaimed property belonging to them. The searchable online database contains all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating to the beginning of the program. In Tennessee, there is no time limit or fee to claim unclaimed property. It is held for the rightful owner or their legal beneficiaries until it is claimed.

