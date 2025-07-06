Fire Causes Significant Damage to Granite City Food & Brewery in Franklin

The cause of a fire that significantly damaged Granite City Food & Brewery Saturday morning is under investigation.

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched at 8:03 AM to the restaurant, located at 1864 W. McEwen Drive, which adjoins the 11-story Drury Inn. Brentwood Fire & Rescue also responded as part of the departments’ automatic aid agreement.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. Fire crews remained on scene for several hours and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the adjoining hotel. Due to the size and complexity of the incident, multiple agencies responded to assist at the scene. In addition to Brentwood Fire & Rescue, Franklin Police, Williamson Health EMS, and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded. Williamson County Fire/Rescue and Brentwood Fire & Rescue also provided coverage at Franklin fire stations while many units and personnel were committed to the fire.

Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said the hotel was evacuated as a precaution but was not damaged. However, two hotel guests were transported to the hospital for evaluation, and one restaurant employee was treated at the scene and released. Chief Johnson praised firefighters for their swift and effective response. He also expressed his gratitude for the support of all assisting agencies.

The restaurant announced on social media that they are temporarily closed.

