Former WCSO Deputy Arrested by TBI

Today, September 16, 2021, the TBI arrested a former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on a charge of official misconduct. John Vande Woude, 33, of Spring Hill, was booked into the Williamson County Jail and released on bond.

On April 27, 2021 the TBI notified Sheriff Dusty Rhoades that agents had opened an investigation concerning Vande Woude. After receiving that information Sheriff Rhoades decommissioned Vande Woude and revoked his law enforcement powers. Since that time, Vande Woude has been working in a civilian position at the WCSO until his arrest today. He was terminated immediately after the arrest.

Today’s charge was the result of a grand jury indictment. The TBI had presented the case to the grand jury.

Vande Woude worked at the WCSO for four years. He was hired as a Detention Deputy in 2017 and transferred to the Patrol Division in 2019.

A court date has been set for September 29, 2021 in Williamson County Circuit Court.