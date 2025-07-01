Teen Historian to Discuss Book Honoring Spring Hill Veterans

The Williamson County Public Library System is inviting the community to hear fifteen-year-old Benny Jett discuss his new book, Spring Hill, Tennessee Veterans, and his ongoing work documenting local history. The event will include a brief Q&A session, and copies of the book may be available for purchase.

Benny began researching Spring Hill veterans at age 12 and has since compiled more than 950 names for his first book, a 132-page collection filled with photographs and stories of local service members. His dedication to preserving history also earned him the inaugural Heart for History award, now named the Naomi B. Derryberry Heart for History award, from the Spring Hill Historic Commission.

Benny is no stranger to historical projects; he has contributed to two other Spring Hill history books, writes a blog as “The Ancestor Detector,” and currently serves as president of the Spring Hill Historical and Genealogical Society.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register online through the library’s website.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email