Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 4, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 27 to July 4, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

Date Business Product Address 07/01/2025 3d Home Cleaning Services Home Cleaning Services Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179 07/01/2025 5 Star Locksmith Mobile Locksmith Nolita Ln Nolensville Tn 37135 07/01/2025 Alma Learning Lab Llc Home School Co-op Brentwood Pt Brentwood Tn 37027 07/01/2025 American Pearl Company Inc Wholesaler Of Loose Pear Maryland Way Brentwood Tn 37027 07/01/2025 Athletikbalance Personal Training Fischer Ct Brentwood Tn 37027 07/01/2025 Avaco Inc Manufacturing And Engi Iroquois Ct Thompsons Station Tn 37179 07/01/2025 Better Days Diner Restaurants Wall St Spring Hill Tn 37174 07/01/2025 Claw Time Arcades Llc Unattended Arcade Galleria Blvd Franklin Tn 37067 07/01/2025 Crg Llc General Contractor Overlook Blvd Brentwood Tn 37027 07/01/2025 Culinary Dropout Restaurant Aspen Grove Dr Franklin Tn 37067 06/30/2025 Franklin Chop House Restaurant Murfreesboro Road Franklin Tn 37064 06/30/2025 Haute Cosmetology East Main Street Suite Franklin Tn 37011 06/30/2025 Just For You Llc Esthetician Facials Moores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027 07/01/2025 Kami Volumes Aesthetics Aesthetic Moores Ln Ste Brentwood Tn 37027 07/01/2025 Maddy's Playhouse Indoor Playground Play C Campbell Station Parkway Suite Spring Hill Tn 37174 07/01/2025 Need A Break Casual Drop Off Childcare Casual Drop Off Childc Frazier Dr Ste Franklin Tn 37067 07/01/2025 Oak Hall Retail Men's And Women' Aspen Grove Drive Ste Franklin Tn 37067 07/01/2025 Priceless Property Group Llc Modular Homes Mirrasou Ct Franklin Tn 37067 07/01/2025 Salon Belladawn Salon Holiday Ct Ste Franklin Tn 37067 07/01/2025 Smi Media Partners Advertising And Market Laurelwood Dr Brentwood Tn 37027 07/01/2025 Sugar Tree Music Company Llc Short Term Vacation Ren Evans St Franklin Tn 37064 07/01/2025 Superior Notary Services Notary & Mobile Notary Buckner Rd Thompsons Station Tn 37179 07/01/2025 Taj Jewelry Jewelry Eden Rose Pl Nolensville Tn 37135 07/01/2025 The Art Of Playing With Flowers Floral Preservation And Americus Drive Thompsons Station Tn 37179 06/30/2025 The Loc Parlor Cosmetogoly/hair Cadillac Drive Suite Brentwood Tn 37027 07/04/2025 The New York Butcher Shoppe Butchery And Prepared M Franklin Rd Brentwood Tn 37027 07/01/2025 Visit Franklin Visitor Information And Franklin Road Suite Franklin Tn 37064 07/01/2025 West Main Street Liquors Liquor Store W Main St Franklin Tn 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email