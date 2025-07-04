Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 4, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 27 to July 4, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|07/01/2025
|3d Home Cleaning Services
|Home Cleaning Services
|Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|07/01/2025
|5 Star Locksmith
|Mobile Locksmith
|Nolita Ln Nolensville Tn 37135
|07/01/2025
|Alma Learning Lab Llc
|Home School Co-op
|Brentwood Pt Brentwood Tn 37027
|07/01/2025
|American Pearl Company Inc
|Wholesaler Of Loose Pear
|Maryland Way Brentwood Tn 37027
|07/01/2025
|Athletikbalance
|Personal Training
|Fischer Ct Brentwood Tn 37027
|07/01/2025
|Avaco Inc
|Manufacturing And Engi
|Iroquois Ct Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|07/01/2025
|Better Days Diner
|Restaurants
|Wall St Spring Hill Tn 37174
|07/01/2025
|Claw Time Arcades Llc
|Unattended Arcade
|Galleria Blvd Franklin Tn 37067
|07/01/2025
|Crg Llc
|General Contractor
|Overlook Blvd Brentwood Tn 37027
|07/01/2025
|Culinary Dropout
|Restaurant
|Aspen Grove Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|06/30/2025
|Franklin Chop House
|Restaurant
|Murfreesboro Road Franklin Tn 37064
|06/30/2025
|Haute
|Cosmetology
|East Main Street Suite Franklin Tn 37011
|06/30/2025
|Just For You Llc
|Esthetician Facials
|Moores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027
|07/01/2025
|Kami Volumes Aesthetics
|Aesthetic
|Moores Ln Ste Brentwood Tn 37027
|07/01/2025
|Maddy's Playhouse
|Indoor Playground Play C
|Campbell Station Parkway Suite Spring Hill Tn 37174
|07/01/2025
|Need A Break Casual Drop Off Childcare
|Casual Drop Off Childc
|Frazier Dr Ste Franklin Tn 37067
|07/01/2025
|Oak Hall
|Retail Men's And Women'
|Aspen Grove Drive Ste Franklin Tn 37067
|07/01/2025
|Priceless Property Group Llc
|Modular Homes
|Mirrasou Ct Franklin Tn 37067
|07/01/2025
|Salon Belladawn
|Salon
|Holiday Ct Ste Franklin Tn 37067
|07/01/2025
|Smi Media Partners
|Advertising And Market
|Laurelwood Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
|07/01/2025
|Sugar Tree Music Company Llc
|Short Term Vacation Ren
|Evans St Franklin Tn 37064
|07/01/2025
|Superior Notary Services
|Notary & Mobile Notary
|Buckner Rd Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|07/01/2025
|Taj Jewelry
|Jewelry
|Eden Rose Pl Nolensville Tn 37135
|07/01/2025
|The Art Of Playing With Flowers
|Floral Preservation And
|Americus Drive Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|06/30/2025
|The Loc Parlor
|Cosmetogoly/hair
|Cadillac Drive Suite Brentwood Tn 37027
|07/04/2025
|The New York Butcher Shoppe
|Butchery And Prepared M
|Franklin Rd Brentwood Tn 37027
|07/01/2025
|Visit Franklin
|Visitor Information And
|Franklin Road Suite Franklin Tn 37064
|07/01/2025
|West Main Street Liquors
|Liquor Store
|W Main St Franklin Tn 37064
