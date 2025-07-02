Storytime with a Franklin Firefighter Happening Next Week

Franklin Firefighters from Station 2 recently visited a Pre-K group in the Forrest Crossing subdivision. Firefighter Luke Smith was the special guest reader. He read “Curious George and the Firefighters” by H.A. Rey! After storytime, the kids, along with parents and older siblings, got an up-close look at Rescue 2!

More Firefighter Storytime events are happening at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin on Tuesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 10. Meet real Franklin Firefighters as they read a story in the Children’s Department, then head outside to the parking lot where firefighters will demonstrate their gear and kids can touch a fire truck!

Two separate, 30-minute presentations will be offered each day:

• First session: 10:00 AM

• Second session: 10:45 AM

Bring the kids and experience this fun, educational event!

