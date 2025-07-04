Everything You Need to Know About Nashville’s 4th of July Event

Dierks Bentley will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th in downtown Nashville.

Celebrate Independence Day in 2025 at the FREE family-friendly event in Downtown Nashville. This Fourth of July will feature one of the largest fireworks shows in the country, with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.

The free Family Fun Zone will return, featuring inflatables and live music. The concert and fireworks/drone show are free and open to the public.

Performers

Dierks Bentley – After more than 20 years on country’s family tree, Dierks Bentley celebrates the outliers of small-town life – and of country music – with his 11th studio album BROKEN BRANCHES (Capitol Records Nashville) released on June 13. Whittling down his essential sound to its rooted and most resolute, the 11 songs embrace unruly characters wherever they’re found, ultimately adding beauty to the whole. A proud broken branch in his own right, the multi-Platinum superstar’s current Top 30 “She Hates Me” is quickly climbing the charts following eight Number One albums, 22 Number One songs and over nine billion global streams – plus 15 Grammy nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry.

Russell Dickerson – Multi-platinum artist and all-in performer Russell Dickerson made a name for himself as an “ace songwriter” (Billboard) full of “unstoppable energy fans can’t get enough of” (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out by releasing four consecutive career-launching singles that each reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or multi-platinum status on hits like “Yours” (3X Platinum), “Blue Tacoma” (2X Platinum), “Every Little Thing” (Platinum), “Love You Like I Used To” (Platinum), and “She Likes It” ft. Jake Scott (2X Platinum).

Niko Moon – Moon has established himself as one of country music’s most exciting and dynamic new voices. He first gained recognition as a co-writer for the Zac Brown Band, contributing to hits like “Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug” and “Loving You Easy.” He has also written songs for other major artists, including Morgan Wallen and HARDY.

Grace Bowers – Bowers is an 18-year-old, award-winning guitarist, songwriter and bandleader who is undisputedly on a meteoric rise with buzz reaching fever pitch around the independent release of her debut album, Wine On Venus. Produced by John Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Wine On Venusgarnered widespread acclaim.

Keesha Rainey – Rainey was born and raised in Nashville and is a nationally known singer-songwriter with powerful vocals, high energy, edginess, and signature red hair. She has recorded and released two gospel albums and singles and currently serves as Minister of Music and Worship Leader for her local church.

Walker Montgomery – Chosen as an “Artist to Watch” by Country Now, Music Mayhem Magazine, Sounds Like Nashville, The Boot and others, Walker Montgomery knows a thing or two about family tradition, but is also striving to build his own legacy.

FRIDAY, JULY 4, 2025 Event site open from 12-10pm. SOUTHWEST AIRLINES® STAGE AT MUSIC CITY WALK OF FAME PARK

Amazon Family Fun Zone Activation open from 11am-5pm. 11am-12pm DJ Rod Youree 12-12:40pm Les Kerr & The Bayou Band 12:40-1pm DJ Rod Youree 1-1:40pm KIRWIN the band 1:40-2pm DJ Rod Youree 2-2:40pm Charlie Worsham 2:40-3pm DJ Rod Youree 3-3:40pm The Nashville Soul Experience 3:40-4pm DJ Rod Youree 4-4:55pm Walker Montgomery

MAIN SHOW AT JACK DANIEL’S BROADWAY STAGE AT FIRST AND BROADWAY 4-4:50pm DJ Dave Aude 4:50pm Main show opens with a welcome from Emcee Kelly Sutton, remarks from Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Color Guard, National Anthem performed by Keesha Rainey, and fireworks bursts. 4:59-5:04pm Operation Song 5:05-5:40pm Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge 5:40-5:55pm Kelly Sutton Emcee/DJ Dave Aude 5:55-6:30pm Niko Moon 6:30-6:50pm Kelly Sutton Emcee/DJ Dave Aude 6:50-7:40pm Russell Dickerson 7:40-8:05pm Kelly Sutton Emcee/DJ Dave Aude 8:05-9:20pm Dierks Bentley

ASCEND AMPHITHEATER Gates Open at 4pm 9:14-9:24pm Nashville Symphony seated/tuning/house music 9:24-9:26pm Emcee Kelly Sutton opens Ascend Amphitheater show 9:26-9:30pm Nashville Symphony Special Piece 9:30-10pm Nashville Symphony accompanying Fireworks with Drone Show , presented by Crav’n Flavor® Note: John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and the Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians at 8pm. They will reopen following the event at the discretion of Metro Nashville Police Department.

PERMITTED ITEMS Collapsible chairs everywhere, except Ascend Amphitheater

Handheld personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36”)

Blankets and tarps (up to 6’x8’)

Small bags (up to 16”x10”x4”)

Personal cameras Note: All chairs and umbrellas must be taken down and put away by 4pm.

PROHIBITED ITEMS No guns, knives, other weapons, or dangerous devices of any kind

No backpacks or luggage

No coolers

No outside alcoholic beverages. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated official event vendor are allowed on site.

No illegal substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia

No fireworks

No laser pointers

No pets (except service animals)

No drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices

No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation, or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)

No wagons or pull-carts

No unauthorized personal transport devices, including bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, JUMP, Gotcha, Bolt) or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA Devices (event credentials required)

No pedicabs or pedal taverns

No unauthorized amplification devices permitted, that disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

No noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)

No performances or demonstrations of any type outside of the Designated Freedom of Expression Zone

No pop-up tents

No beach or pole-style umbrellas

No inserting stakes, poles, or any other objects into the ground, or use of ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees

No audio recorders or video cameras

No camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks, or selfie sticks

No pepper spray

No aerosol containers of any kind

No sealed containers of any kind

No throwing objects

No professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

No large chains or spiked jewelry

No signs, flags on sticks or poles

No collapsible chairs in Ascend Amphitheater

PHONE RECORDINGS OF CONCERTS ARE ILLEGAL: No bootleg recording, streaming, or reposting. Note to Boaters: No anchorage between Woodland Street Bridge and Korean Veterans Bridge. River closes at 9pm.

Parking and Transportation

To locate available parking downtown, visit parkitdowntown.com.

TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION

BICYCLE STORAGE STATION Public Square Park at the corner of Third Avenue and Union Street (corner near B-Cycle Rack)

South Second Street at the corner of South Second Street and Victory Lane

Fourth Avenue South at the Nashville Symphony cut-out SCOOTER CORRAL LOCATIONS Commerce Street between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue (between the tree wells)

Broadway between Seventh Avenue and Sixth Avenue (south side between the tree wells)

Korean Veterans Boulevard between First Avenue and Eighth Avenue (between the tree wells) RIDESHARE LOADING ZONES DOWNTOWN PASSENGER LOADING ZONES James Robertson Parkway from Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue (both the north side and the south side)

Deaderick Street from Third Avenue to Sixth Avenue (both the north side and the south side)

Commerce Street from Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue (south side)

Korean Veterans Boulevard (KVB) from Second Avenue to Eighth Avenue (both north side and south side) NISSAN STADIUM PASSENGER LOADING ZONES Woodland Street from North First Street to North Second Street (both north side and south side) MUSICIAN LOADING ZONE LOCATIONS Fourth Avenue North between Broadway and Commerce Street, red bagged meters next to the AT&T building

Third Avenue North between Broadway and Commerce Street, red bagged meters next to the 211 Commerce Street building

Broadway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue (north side); red bagged meters next to the Masonic Lodge RIDE SHARE & TAXI CAB STAND LOCATION Seventh Avenue South at Broadway

TRANSIT WEGO PUBLIC TRANSIT There will be special WeGo Star train service to and from downtown, and bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule with final departures at 11:15pm. Bus riders are encouraged to use the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central, located downtown, for the bus ride home. Road closures and congestion may require unexpected detours of stops downtown. WEGO STAR July 4th train tickets are available for purchase now on TicketsNashville.com. Round-trip tickets cost $15 with a $2 processing fee and cannot be purchased at local train stations TVM’s. The tickets will remain on sale until 24 hours before the event, or until the train is sold out. An allotment of 650 tickets is available. Riders will receive one ticket for the round trip and must present it to receive a colored wristband for the return trip. Children ages four and younger will not need a ticket to board but are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s lap. Weekday WeGo Star tickets and monthly passes will not be accepted for the July 4th train. The return train will leave Riverfront Station one hour after the conclusion of the fireworks show. Riders will need to show their wristband to reboard the train. The WeGo Star will depart to Nashville at the following times: Lebanon: 4:30pm

Hamilton Springs: 4:38pm

Martha: 4:45pm

Mt. Juliet: 4:55pm

Hermitage: 5:05pm

Donelson: 5:15pm

Riverfront: 5:30pm WEGO BUS All routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. The fireworks are expected to end at approximately 10pm. Most frequent and local routes will be operating until 11:15pm. Because congestion may require unexpected detours downtown, customers are encouraged to consider boarding at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central (4th & Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard). The following routes will be operating after the fireworks: 3 West End/White Bridge

4 Shelby

6 Lebanon Pike

7 Hillsboro

8 8th Avenue South

14 Whites Creek

17 12th Avenue South

18 Airport

19 Herman

22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Pike

28 Meridian

29 Jefferson

34 Opry Mills

42 St. Cecilia/Cumberland

50 Charlotte Pike

52 Nolensville Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

56 Gallatin Pike Free Park & Ride lots for the holiday service are at the following locations: Dollar General at Hickory Plaza

Donelson Station

Hermitage Station

Public Libraries (Edgehill, Hadley Park, Inglewood, Madison, Richland Park, and Thompson Lane branches)

Vanderbilt lots on Natchez Trace ACCESS Access riders who would like transportation leaving the July 4th event need to schedule their trip before 4:30pm Thursday, July 3. The suggested pickup location for Access customers is in front of Hume-Fogg Magnet School (between 7th and 8th Avenues). Other locations can be requested. WeGo will contact customers if the alternative location cannot be accessed due to road closures prior to the event. Where to Watch Fireworks For those primarily interested in watching the fireworks and drone show, presented by Crav’n Flavor®, they are encouraged to go to the following locations that are part of the city’s July 4th event campus: Lower Broadway

Ascend Amphitheater

Riverfront Park

The Green at Riverfront Park

Public Square Park

Music City Walk of Fame Park

Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge

Gay Street Connector These bars are offering packages for the 4th of July: Category 10 , 102 2nd Avenue N- find tickets here. Jason Aldean’s Bar, 307 Broadway -find tickets here. Morgan Wallenu2019s Bar & Tennessee Kitchen – find tickets here. MORE EVENTS

