Today’s Top Stories: Sept 16, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Photo @RadishEats

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 16, 2021.

WCS Logo Black Blue Background

1Social Media Trend has Student Vandals Destroying WCS Property

A nationwide social media trend has led some WCS students to vandalize and destroy school property, and those students will be facing criminal charges. Read More

road rage

2Franklin Police Investigating I-65 Road Rage Incident

Franklin Police are investigating after an I-65 road rage incident leads to a shattered window at interstate speeds. Read More

Radish Kitchen
photo from Amanda Frederickson

3Healthy, Fast Casual Eatery Radish Kitchen Coming to Franklin

Nashville chef Amanda Frederickson shared in a social media post that she is bringing her health-focused restaurant, Radish Kitchen, to Franklin. Read More

Tayla Lynn
photo from Tayla Lynn

4Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, to Host Flood Relief Concert at Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre is honored to partner with Franklin, Tennessee native and granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, Tayla Lynn and other talented guests and performers to support the survivors of the devastating August flooding in Humphreys County, Tennessee. Read More

Twelve Thirty Club
photo by Donna Vissman

5Justin Timberlake-Backed Twelve Thirty Club Opens Rooftop Bar

The Twelve Thirty Club,  a multi-faceted downtown Nashville destination created by restauranteur Sam Fox and backed by Justin Timberlake, recently opened its rooftop bar. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

