Troy Gentry Foundation Presents Salute 2 Service

Centurion Boats and Operation Wake Surf proudly invite you to the 4th Annual Troy Gentry Foundation Concert, taking place on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 7PM CST at the Nashville Palace (2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214).

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening featuring a special acoustic performance by country music superstar and Centurion Boats ambassador, Dustin Lynch, along with special guests Halfway to Hazard and Jeffrey Steele.

This annual event is more than just a concert, it’s a celebration of community, heroism, and service. A few years ago, Operation Wake Surf had the honor of receiving the Troy Gentry Compassion Award. Since then, they’ve continued to work hand-in-hand with the Foundation to support those who serve our country and communities.

Rather than simply accepting donations, Operation Wake Surf envisioned something more meaningful: a day of connection, gratitude, and healing. That vision gave rise to the Salute 2 Service Wake Surfing and Concert Event.

As part of this tradition, Operation Wake Surf will treat 10 local heroes to a rejuvenating day on the water, giving them a chance to relax, reconnect, and experience the joy of wake surfing. That evening, these heroes and their families will join us at the concert, where they’ll be honored and celebrated alongside the community.

The Troy Gentry Foundation was founded to carry forward Troy’s deeply held beliefs: Love God. Love Others. This mission aligns beautifully with Centurion Boats’ own purpose, to make lives better and build boats to the glory of God. The Foundation continues to support impactful organizations like Operation Wake Surf, which uplifts veterans, first responders, and their families.

Be part of something bigger. Your ticket not only gets you access to an amazing night of music, it helps fund meaningful experiences for those who have given so much.

Buy your tickets now. Visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/salute2service-2025-reschedule.

