Williamson Weekend: Fourth of July Edition

It’s Fourth of July weekend!There are plenty of Fourth of July events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin on the 4th
Friday, July 4th
Festivities begin at 10 am
Public Square, Franklin
It’s the annual Franklin on the 4th event in downtown Franklin. At 10:30 am, the pet parade will begin, there will be food trucks, car show, and a children’s parade at 5 pm. City of Franklin will present fireworks at Harlinsdale Farm opening at 5 pm with fireworks show starting at 9 pm.
2Fairview’s 14th Annual July 3rd Celebration
Thursday, July 3
Fairview City Hall
7100 City Center Way, Fairview
The City of Fairview is excited to present the 14th Annual July 3rd Celebration at City Hall. This year’s festivities will feature an exciting lineup of live music, food, and family fun, all leading up to a spectacular fireworks show.
Performances will begin at 4:00 p.m. with local singer-songwriter Brian Rhea, followed by country/rock artist Kolby Oakley. Headlining the night is Rubiks Groove, bringing high-energy hits from the 1980s and 90s with a mix of pop, rock, and hip hop favorites.
In addition to live entertainment, there will be multiple food trucks on site, activities for the kids, and free giveaways throughout the evening—including the popular event t-shirt. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., and admission is free. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited.
3Red, White, and Boom 2025
Friday, July 4th, 7 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
Brentwood’s Red, White, and Boom 4th of July celebration takes place at Crockett Park.
Back by popular demand, The Downtown Band will once again perform on July 4th for Brentwood’s Red, White, and Boom Celebration! The band will perform from 7-10 pm, with a break at 9 pm for our annual fireworks show. This award-winning band has been industry voted as one of the top 10 wedding party bands in the United States and the best live wedding band in Tennessee.
4Run for Hunger – Spring Hill
Friday, July 4, 7 am
Summitt High School, 2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill
This is the city of Spring Hill’s largest 4th of July event and it is three events in one:
- Timed 5K Race with age group winners at 7 am
- Color Foam Run at 8 am
- Bicycle and Stroller Parade at 9 am
5Let Freedom Ring with Dierks Bentley
Friday, July 4, 11 am – 10 pm
Broadway, Nashville
Nashville will celebrate the 4th of July with a free event starting at 11 am with a family activation at the Walk of Fame Park. On the main stage on Broadway, music begins at 4:50 with Grace Bowers, Niko Moon, and Russell Dickerson. Dierks Bentley will take the stage at 8:05. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 pm.
