Williamson Weekend: Fourth of July Edition

2 Fairview’s 14th Annual July 3rd Celebration

Thursday, July 3

Fairview City Hall

7100 City Center Way, Fairview

The City of Fairview is excited to present the 14th Annual July 3rd Celebration at City Hall. This year’s festivities will feature an exciting lineup of live music, food, and family fun, all leading up to a spectacular fireworks show.

Performances will begin at 4:00 p.m. with local singer-songwriter Brian Rhea, followed by country/rock artist Kolby Oakley. Headlining the night is Rubiks Groove, bringing high-energy hits from the 1980s and 90s with a mix of pop, rock, and hip hop favorites.

In addition to live entertainment, there will be multiple food trucks on site, activities for the kids, and free giveaways throughout the evening—including the popular event t-shirt. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., and admission is free. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited.

Learn more here.