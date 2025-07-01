Franklin Gears Up for Fourth of July Celebration at Harlinsdale Farm

There is nothing quite like celebrating the 4th of July in Franklin, and the City of Franklin, along with Friends of Franklin Parks, is inviting the community to enjoy the festivities at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm — widely considered the best spot in town to watch the fireworks.

Friends of Franklin Parks will host activities in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena, featuring live music that begins at 6 p.m. with local musician Nathan Picard, followed by STARRIDER, a tribute to the music of Foreigner, at 7 p.m. Families can enjoy outdoor games, kids’ crafting sessions, a Pilgrimage ticket giveaway, and a star-spangled hat contest. Judges will be on the lookout for the most creative, patriotic hats, with the winner receiving a VIP package for an upcoming Movies in the Park screening.

Concession vendors will offer a wide selection of food, including Buffalo Texas Sausage, Califarmia, Haole Boys Teriyaki, Mikey’s Pizza, and Mojo’s Tacos, alongside sweet treats from Aces Kettle Corn, Annie’s SnoBiz, Mini Melts, Moosic City Ice Cream, and Padrinos Pops. Adult beverages will also be available for purchase with a valid ID. Outside coolers are not permitted inside the arena.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. Fireworks are expected to start around 9 p.m. Bike Walk Franklin will provide dedicated bike parking in the North Paddock and will be giving out free bike lights to riders heading home after the event.

This free family celebration is made possible by presenting sponsor Jackson National Life Insurance Company®, with TruGreen as the Stage Sponsor and Little Spoon as the Kids Zone Sponsor, along with support from Medical House Calls, McEwen Northside – Boyle Cares, FirstBank, 107.5 The River, and the City of Franklin Parks.

Guests are reminded that no alcohol may be brought into city parks. Fireworks and sparklers are illegal within Franklin city limits and strictly prohibited at the park, especially given the dry grass and fire risk.

Those interested in volunteering at the event can find more information here.

