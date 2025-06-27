Join the Festivities at Brentwood’s Red White and Boom

This Fourth of July, thousands of people will converge on Crockett Park from 7pm to 10pm for the City of Brentwood’s annual Red, White, and Boom celebration.

Developed over 30 years ago, this festive event, featuring live music and a professional fireworks show, provides Brentwood families with a fun, safe place to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. With the crowds growing larger each year, the City has developed this short guide on how to get the most out of the Red, White, and Boom experience.

Arrive Early – Live music from The Downtown Band will begin at 7 p.m., and the fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. The best spots in the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater go quickly, so arrive early.

Get Parking Updates Via Twitter – The parking lots will also fill up, so be sure to follow the City’s official Twitter account, @CityofBrentwood, for updates on which parking lots are closed.

Bring Cash – The lines at the food trucks can get pretty long. To speed up your transactions, bring cash in small denominations. This will help keep the lines moving quickly.

Use the Map – The map below will help you find food trucks, bathrooms, and other areas inside Crockett Park.

Food Truck Fun – The Food Truck Village will open at 5 p.m. that day, so make sure you enjoy something from one of these vendors:

• Bradley’s Creamery

• Blue Monkey Shaved Ice

• Donut NV Brentwood

• Cool Beans Coffee

• DMC Eatery

• Empanada Lua

• Jay Rocs Smokin Grill

• Little Cancun On The Go

• Nashbowls Acai

• Hoss’ Loaded Burgers

• Phat Pizza​

• Table of Cuba, LLC

• Tasty J’s and Sweet Tea Y’all

• The Grilled Cheeserie

• The Snack Barr

The concert series is made possible thanks to its generous sponsors:

• Pella Windows and Doors

• Tractor Supply Company

• Wilson Bank and Trust

• Xfinity

• Brentwood Up

• CoreCivic

• The Kaplan Family

• RSU Contractors

• Undersun Roofing

• Brentwood Family YMCA

• Grove Park Construction

• Judge Beans

• Mix 92.9

• TMP

• Waves of Grace

• Williamson Prevention Coalition

