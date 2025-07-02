Voting Open for Franklin’s ‘I Voted’ Sticker Design Contest Online

Voting is open to select the top four youth entries in the Franklin Tomorrow “I Voted” sticker design contest.

More than 160 entries were received in the youth contest, which is being held in partnership with the City of Franklin and its Public Arts Commission, as well as the Williamson County Election Commission.

The top two stickers will be printed with the third serving as an alternate and the stickers will be available for the Oct. 28 City of Franklin aldermanic election, as well as during early voting.

Visit the Franklin Tomorrow website at https://franklintomorrow.org/cast-your-vote/ to vote for your top four from nine selections which were chosen by a panel earlier this month.

Entries were received from the Franklin Special District, Williamson County Schools, New Hope Academy, FrankTown Open Hearts and the Boys & Girls Club, as well as the general public.

Winners will be announced in August.

