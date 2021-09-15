Franklin Police Investigating I-65 Road Rage Incident

Franklin Police are investigating after an I-65 road rage incident leads to a shattered window at interstate speeds.

This cell phone video shows the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on I-65 immediately following the altercation. One of the two white males inside this white truck fired a shot, from what is believed to be a pellet gun, into the victim’s vehicle, completely shattering its side window.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. on September 10. There is a cash reward for information in the case.

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip



