Healthy, Fast Casual Eatery Radish Kitchen Coming to Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
Radish Kitchen
photo from Amanda Frederickson

Nashville chef Amanda Frederickson shared in a social media post that she is bringing her health-focused restaurant, Radish Kitchen, to Franklin. The new eatery will be located in the McEwen Northside development and it is expected to open in early 2022.

“Doesn’t look like much now…but get ready for Radish #2 coming early 2022 to Franklin, TN! Been working on this for a couple months now and super excited to finally share!”

She continued, “A lot of it will be similar with some exciting updates. (Also I apologize in advance to my friends in East Nashville and Belle Meade and Dallas FT Worth too 😉 that we are not coming to you next… Working on a solution to get you some radish).”

Radish Kitchen is a fast-casual food concept featuring healthy dishes with locally sourced ingredients. A signature meal can be served as a bowl, wrap, or salad. The first location opened in the Sylvan Park area of Nashville back in 2020.

The new space will be located next to Condado Tacos at McEwen Northside, 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, a mixed-use complex that includes Tiff’s Treats, North Italia, Shake Shack, Just Love Coffee, Jeni’s Ice Cream, and more.

