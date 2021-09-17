Health Inspections: BBQ Joints in Williamson County for Sept. 17 2021

martin's bbq

These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 15, 2021. Click here for more health scores.  Some restaurants locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN

RestaurantAddressDateScore
Bar-B-Cutie1203 Murfreesboro Rd5/19/202198
BB's Bar-B-Q228 New Hwy 96 W5/24/202197
Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que1864 W McEwen Dr4/21/2021100
Hogwood BBQ600a Frazier Dr #1001/28/2021100
Hogwood Mobile Unit600a Frazier Dr #1007/17/2021100
Jim 'N Nick's3068 Mallory Ln4/9/202198
Moe's Original BBQ9050 Carothers Pkwy #1049/13/202199
Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant120 4th Ave S5/10/2021100
Puckett's In Leiper's Fork4142 Old Hillsboro Road7/29/202199
Stroud's Barbeque1010 Fulton Greer Ln4/27/202199
Whitt's Barbecue386 Southwinds Dr #53093/30/202199

SPRING HILL

RestaurantAddressDateScore
MoeBetter Barbecue (Food Truck)4709 Traders Way6/18/2021100
MoeBetter Barbecue (Food Truck 2)4709 Traders Way6/24/2021100
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint2076 Wall St4/15/2021100
JJ's Barbecue5028 Spedale Ct6/1/202199
Hearty Hog (Food Truck)3/26/2021100
Pig N Pit Grill4910 Main St Suite 1104/29/202199

BRENTWOOD

RestaurantAddressDateScore
Dickey's Barbecue Pit8113 Moores Ln Ste 19005/17/2021100
Judge Bean's BBQ7022 Church St E5/3/202196
Corky's Ribs & BBQ100 Franklin Rd3/3/202196
Korea BBQ & Sushi6688 Nolensville Pike Ste1027/14/202163 / 94

FAIRVIEW

RestaurantAddressDateScore
Grille Billy's1701 Fairview Blvd5/12/202191
Whiskey Fire7361 NW Hwy4/14/2021100

NOLENSVILLE

RestaurantAddressDateScore
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint7223 Nolensville Rd Suite C05/04/2021100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

