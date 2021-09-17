Health Inspections: BBQ Joints in Williamson County for Sept. 17 2021

These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 15, 2021. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurants locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN

Restaurant Address Date Score Bar-B-Cutie 1203 Murfreesboro Rd 5/19/2021 98 BB's Bar-B-Q 228 New Hwy 96 W 5/24/2021 97 Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que 1864 W McEwen Dr 4/21/2021 100 Hogwood BBQ 600a Frazier Dr #100 1/28/2021 100 Hogwood Mobile Unit 600a Frazier Dr #100 7/17/2021 100 Jim 'N Nick's 3068 Mallory Ln 4/9/2021 98 Moe's Original BBQ 9050 Carothers Pkwy #104 9/13/2021 99 Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant 120 4th Ave S 5/10/2021 100 Puckett's In Leiper's Fork 4142 Old Hillsboro Road 7/29/2021 99 Stroud's Barbeque 1010 Fulton Greer Ln 4/27/2021 99 Whitt's Barbecue 386 Southwinds Dr #5309 3/30/2021 99

SPRING HILL

Restaurant Address Date Score MoeBetter Barbecue (Food Truck) 4709 Traders Way 6/18/2021 100 MoeBetter Barbecue (Food Truck 2) 4709 Traders Way 6/24/2021 100 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint 2076 Wall St 4/15/2021 100 JJ's Barbecue 5028 Spedale Ct 6/1/2021 99 Hearty Hog (Food Truck) 3/26/2021 100 Pig N Pit Grill 4910 Main St Suite 110 4/29/2021 99

BRENTWOOD

Restaurant Address Date Score Dickey's Barbecue Pit 8113 Moores Ln Ste 1900 5/17/2021 100 Judge Bean's BBQ 7022 Church St E 5/3/2021 96 Corky's Ribs & BBQ 100 Franklin Rd 3/3/2021 96 Korea BBQ & Sushi 6688 Nolensville Pike Ste102 7/14/2021 63 / 94

FAIRVIEW

Restaurant Address Date Score Grille Billy's 1701 Fairview Blvd 5/12/2021 91 Whiskey Fire 7361 NW Hwy 4/14/2021 100

NOLENSVILLE

Restaurant Address Date Score Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint 7223 Nolensville Rd Suite C 05/04/2021 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.