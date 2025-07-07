Photo of the Day: July 7, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Proving to be a red-hot year, Rural Rock and Roll standouts Southall made their debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, on (6/25). Taking part in this year’s historic OPRY 100celebration, the band graced the biggest stage in Country music to deliver a one-of-a-kind performance of “Scared Money” and “Why” to a packed house.

“Can’t tell you what it means to be able to do this,” shared front man Read Southall from the circle. “We’re just glad to be a part of this, and glad to be here tonight. Thank y’all for listening to our racket a little bit.”

Southall’s debut even caught the attention of GRAMMY.com, who ranked the event as one of “three notable moments [that] occurred in June 2025 alone” for the Red Dirt genre.

