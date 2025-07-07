6 Live Shows this Week- July 7, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Big Time Rush
Friday, July 11, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Big Time Rush is bringing the Big Time Rush in Real Life Worldwide tour to Nashville. The band will play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which, have never been played live. Fans will finally get to revisit their favorite moments from the show, plus many more surprises.
Find tickets here.
2Diana Krall
Thursday, July 10, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two GRAMMY® Awards, ten Juno® Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard’s Jazz chart.
Find tickets here.
3Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band
Thursday, July 10, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The American comedian, producer, actor, known for his roles in Friends, and Mad About You is bringing his band to Franklin. This show is a celebration to Bruce Springsteen, there will also be a meet and greet before the show.
Find tickets here.
4Primus
Sunday, July 13, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Primus is responsible for some of the most cutting edge and original rock music of the 1990’s. And now, the definitive Primus line-up – singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry LaLonde, and drummer Tim Alexander – is back together and planning on getting the worldwide masses bobbing up and down in unison once more.
Find tickets here.
5Salute the Songbird with Kaitlin Butts
Tuesday, July 8, 7:30 pm
Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville
Maggie Rose hosts candid conversations with her female musical heroes about their lives in and out of music, challenging the status quo, and changing the game for those coming up behind them. Special guest will be Kaitlin Butts.
Find tickets here.
6The Psychedelic Furs
Wednesday, July 9, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Psychedelic Furs has a North American tour this summer stopping in Nashville. Special guests will be The Chameleons. Fans can expect the band to play hits like “Love My Way,” “Pretty in Pink,” and “The Ghost In You,” in addition to cuts from their most recent album, Made of Rain.
Find tickets here.
