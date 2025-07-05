Stand Up to Cancer Benefit to Feature Dolly Parton and Sheryl Crow

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) announced that its ninth biennial roadblock televised fundraising special will air on Friday, August 15, from Nashville, bringing together country music stars, celebrities, athletes, cancer researchers, and survivors for a powerful evening of inspiration and celebration. This marks the first time the telecast will be broadcast from Nashville and will take place at The Pinnacle , a new premier event venue in the heart of Music City. Airing at 8 p.m. ET and PT / 7 p.m. CT, the one-hour special continues SU2C’s 17-year mission to fund cancer research and save lives.

With the move to Nashville, SU2C will harness the city’s creative energy and musical heritage to bring a new dimension and excitement to this year’s show. The telecast will feature artists from country and other musical genres coming together in unique collaborations, an artistic reflection of SU2C’s commitment to scientific teamwork, where researchers unite to accelerate progress. Music icon Dolly Parton will appear in the special, with GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Sheryl Crow serving as host. Additional performers and celebrity participants will be revealed in the weeks ahead.

“The goal of Stand Up To Cancer has always been about working collaboratively to push cancer research forward so we could help patients as quickly as possible,” said Katie Couric, SU2C co-founder. “Nearly two decades later, it’s incredibly gratifying and inspiring to see the impact of this research. Bringing the show to Nashville will infuse new energy and excitement into our mission. There’s still so much work to do and every dollar makes a difference—especially to the families who are counting on novel approaches and therapies as they face the challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis.”

The biennial special will be carried across more than 30 participating media platforms, including all four major U.S. broadcast networks, which are generously donating one hour of commercial-free primetime. Viewers will also be able to watch the telecast on-demand across multiple digital and streaming platforms, ensuring broad and flexible access to this one-night-only event.

“We’re honored to bring this year’s telecast to Nashville and to celebrate the incredible stories of survivorship made possible by Stand Up To Cancer-funded research,” said Julian Adams, Ph.D., SU2C president and CEO. “The advancements we’re making are driven by the ongoing generosity of our donors and the dedication of cancer researchers across the world. We are deeply grateful to the entertainment community and our broadcast partners for once again coming together in support of our mission to help spotlight this critical work.”

Telecast viewers will hear from leading SU2C-funded researchers about recent advances and why continued support is vital in the fight against cancer. The program will also feature powerful stories from survivors who benefited from research made possible by donor contributions. From early detection to new treatment approaches, these stories reflect the real-world impact of SU2C-funded research and the hope it brings to patients and families.

SU2C gratefully acknowledges the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for their generous support in helping to bring this year’s telecast to life. We also thank Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) for its support in welcoming SU2C to Nashville. As a leading academic medical center with deep roots in the region, VICC shares our commitment to advancing cancer research and improving patient outcomes.

Stand Up To Cancer was established in 2008 by a group of women who wanted to galvanize the entertainment community to raise awareness and funding to advance collaborative cancer research and end cancer as a leading cause of death. SU2C’s Founders include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and Noreen Fraser were also co-founders. SU2C is also guided by a dedicated Board of Directors, whose leadership and vision continue to shape the organization’s impact and growth.

Since its inception, SU2C has brought together over 3,100 top researchers from more than 210 leading institutions across 16 countries to collaborate on advancing cancer research. SU2C-funded research has contributed to the saving of tens of thousands of lives worldwide.

SU2C is supported by generous donors and collaborators who share the same goal of fueling groundbreaking cancer research. Among them are Mastercard and American Airlines, whose continued support helps make this work possible. The organization’s founding partner, Major League Baseball, remains a steadfast supporter, providing annual financial contributions and unique opportunities to amplify the organization’s mission across its global fan base.

“Nashville offers a unique and dynamic backdrop; it’s a city that knows how to put on a show, and we’re excited to channel that energy into a production that moves people to learn, act and give,” said David Jammy, who will executive produce the event for Done + Dusted with Liz Kelly. “Our goal is to create a night that’s both entertaining and deeply impactful,” added Kelly.

The show is being co-produced by Stand Up To Cancer and Done + Dusted. Executive producers include SU2C co-founders Pam Oas Williams and Lisa Paulsen, alongside Rod Essig of CAA, and Kevin Yorn of Yorn Levine / BroadLight Capital, and Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment / BroadLight Capital. James Merryman will serve as the show’s director, and Derek Wells as the musical director.

To learn more about the 2025 event, visit standuptocancer.org/show.

