Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate 100th Rhinestone Milestone Birthday

The Grand Ole Opry , presented by Humana, is celebrating Opry 100 throughout 2025 and will keep the party going with the Opry’s 100th “Rhinestone Milestone” birthday during October with birthday shows, plaza parties, special fan activations, surprises, and more.

Unique “Rhinestone Milestone” birthday packages include a ticket to a Saturday Opry birthday show and access to the preshow Birthday Tailgate Party held in Studio A where iconic TV shows like Hee-Haw, Nashville, and CMT Crossroads were filmed. The tailgate will feature a live set from a hit songwriter, a behind the scenes tour, birthday cake and an exclusive commemorative poster.

Ongoing celebrations this year include:

“Opry 100 Honors” series of shows, sponsored by Dan Post, paying tribute to several of the icons who have helped shape the Opry’s first century: “Opry 100 Honors Charlie Daniels” (July 8), “Opry 100 Honors Porter Wagoner” (August 12), “Opry 100 Honors Bill Monroe” (September 16) and “Opry 100 Honors Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff” (October 18).

Opry’s first-ever live international broadcast from London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on September 26. Opry members Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker and Marty Stuart will headline 2025. Tickets to the show available at royalalberthall.com.

On November 28, the Opry will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its November 28, 1925 inaugural broadcast with an all-star Opry member show. More details to come.

For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary year, visit opry.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email