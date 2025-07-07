Brentwood Woman Dies Following Tragic Boating Incident on Center Hill Lake

A Brentwood woman died on July 3rd following a tragic boating accident. Mary Beth Foran, 57, was fatally injured when she got trapped by a boat’s engine propeller on Center Hill Lake last Thursday, reports WKRN.

DeKalb County Fire Department, along with Smithville/DeKalb County Rescue Squad, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, DeKalb County Emergency Medical Service, and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the single boat incident on Center Hill Lake near Hurricane Marina Thursday evening at approximately 5:58 p.m.

Emergency responders arrived and located the ski boat approximately 300 yards away from the marina near the main channel. An unconscious adult female victim was located in the water and under the boat trapped by the boat’s inboard engine propeller. The adult male operator of the boat was in the water at the rear of the boat attempting to rescue the victim. Rescue personnel were able to free the victim, but she had already succumbed to traumatic injury.

Emergency responders were assisted by staff from Hurricane Marina providing pontoon boats and traffic control. Putnam County Rescue Squad responded with their Dive Team.

The incident is being investigated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

