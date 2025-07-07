Williamson County Property Transfers June 16, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 16-20, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$7,995,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8328 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,056,000
|Pray Pb 74 Pg 70
|1159 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25
|185 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 Pb 66 Pg 108
|2025 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53
|601 Bethel Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$350,000
|Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62
|409 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,197,179
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8013 Atlee Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$935,000
|Keystone Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 86
|1782 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,429
|River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44
|210 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59
|2953 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,454,000
|217 5th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7 Pb 53 Pg 59
|5010 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,512,131
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8053 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,290,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2017 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$590,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|2104 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000
|River Club Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 104
|1143 Carnton Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$344,000
|Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35
|120 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|147 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,800,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|9121 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$605,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145
|9006 Tarrington Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$985,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77
|7562 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,697,098
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9300 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,675,000
|Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 60 Pg 39
|1789 Balvenie Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$449,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114
|415 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|502 Sharpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 141
|1405 Governors Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$774,900
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7207 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$633,500
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5
|411 Orchid Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$987,000
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85
|108 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Mangrum Melvin & Dorothy Pb 49 Pg 19
|7327 Hunting Camp Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000
|Walker Property Trust Pb 78 Pg 87
|Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,074,390
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|2006 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$635,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125
|1016 Market St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,546,301
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7004 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,860,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|354 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$885,000
|Temple Hills Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 108
|122 Troon Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$999,999
|Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128
|404 Doe Ridge
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|1428 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13
|202 Crestlawn Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 21
|4019 Mossy Rock Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,190,000
|Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68
|1411 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|312 Millhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000
|Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 102
|727 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,070,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|720 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8010 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31
|4002 Lattigo Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2429 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2286 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2287 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2457 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2290 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,395,000
|Kingsbarns Pb 74 Pg 5
|2041 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$450,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2278 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$699,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|312 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$529,995
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128
|2553 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,980,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7353 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,175,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|8205 Sherwood Green Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,537,990
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7031 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,094,500
|Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96
|1001 Dickinson Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$500,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C068
|7006 Tartan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$883,822
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|636 Mayswift Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,480,000
|Worthington Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 138
|1916 Springcroft Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$745,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 148
|3145 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|4038 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$410,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8741 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,075,000
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|2020 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,538,361
|Rosebrooke Sec4a Pb 85 Pg 114
|9825 Gardenwood Ter
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,026,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04 Pb 48 Pg 71
|336 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$814,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 123
|2113 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 105
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000
|Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337
|256 Seaboard Ln #c102
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,120,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|446 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|6446 Temple Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$350,000
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109
|609 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,022,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141
|378 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$550,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144
|3065 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1304 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 18 Pg 52
|5116 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$610,000
|Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13
|301 Jennette Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147
|6324 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,550,000
|Harper Hugh Pb 54 Pg 80
|1662 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Sta
|37179
|$500,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119
|2408 Audelia Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,146,154
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|463 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,075,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109
|3038 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,500,000
|Jackson Charles Pb 50 Pg 138
|4419 Bagsby Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$959,900
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25
|152 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,330,000
|Brookfield Sec 16 Pb 42 Pg 65
|9649 Radiant Jewel Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$539,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3025 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$645,000
|Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 51
|3019 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,522,500
|Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11
|673 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$725,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7436 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,780,000
|Jenkins W R Pb 55 Pg 3
|412 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3368 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,225,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 121
|2160 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,054,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 121
|1211 Rolling Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|4003 Pendleton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$915,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77
|7514 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,615,000
|1708 Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$720,000
|Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110
|1026 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5041 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$120,000
|1388 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$515,000
|Forrest Crossing Bus Ctr
|101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #108-b
|Franklin,
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150
|219 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,563,500
|Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 5
|9138 Concord Hunt Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5
|185 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,500,000
|Echo Pb 80 Pg 122
|1709 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$420,000
|Lone Oak Pb 3 Pg 38
|7815 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,313,824
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9541 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,295,000
|Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 21
|5028 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,900
|Stonehenge Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 89
|1410 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,021,418
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3306 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,000
|Maplewood Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 83
|649 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,148,338
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7740 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$965,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 7
|7003 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000
|Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 137
|2007 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$581,140
|Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 123
|5000 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Smithson Dorris Pb 35 Pg 87
|4424 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88
|901 Bridgewater Ct
|Nashville
|37221
|$482,640
|Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118
|2091 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$720,059
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|328 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106
|1011 Saratoga Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,275,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 58
|9305 Norwegian Red Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-f Pb 20 Pg 66
|9442 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,144,000
|Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 124
|1011 Sattui Ct
|Franklin
|37064
