Williamson County Property Transfers June 16, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 16-20, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$7,995,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528328 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,056,000Pray Pb 74 Pg 701159 Carter StFranklin37064
$930,000Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25185 Sedona Woods TrlNolensville37135
$1,200,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 Pb 66 Pg 1082025 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$790,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53601 Bethel CtThompsons Station37179
$350,000Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62409 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,197,179Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068013 Atlee CtFranklin37067
$935,000Keystone Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 861782 Masters DrFranklin37064
$1,300,429River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44210 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$800,000Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 592953 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$1,454,000217 5th Ave SFranklin37064
$850,000Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7 Pb 53 Pg 595010 Maxwell Landing DrNolensville37135
$1,512,131Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068053 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,290,000Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512017 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$590,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1362104 Melody DrFranklin37067
$825,000River Club Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 1041143 Carnton LnFranklin37064
$344,000Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35120 Cadet LnFranklin37064
$420,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85147 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$2,800,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 729121 Joiner Creek CtCollege Grove37046
$605,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 1459006 Tarrington LnFranklin37069
$985,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 777562 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$3,697,098Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119300 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$1,675,000Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 60 Pg 391789 Balvenie CtBrentwood37027
$449,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114415 Heroit DrSpring Hill37174
$730,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63502 Sharpe DrFranklin37064
$975,000Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 1411405 Governors Ridge CtFranklin37064
$774,900Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337207 Richvale DrFairview37062
$633,500Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5411 Orchid TrlFranklin37064
$987,000Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85108 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$900,000Mangrum Melvin & Dorothy Pb 49 Pg 197327 Hunting Camp RdFairview37062
$650,000Walker Property Trust Pb 78 Pg 87Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$1,074,390Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1252006 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$635,000Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 1251016 Market StFranklin37067
$1,546,301Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27004 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$1,860,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46354 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$885,000Temple Hills Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 108122 Troon CtFranklin37069
$999,999Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128404 Doe RidgeFranklin37067
$850,0001428 Adams StFranklin37064
$625,000Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13202 Crestlawn PlFranklin37064
$790,000Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 214019 Mossy Rock LnFranklin37064
$4,190,000Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 681411 Newhaven DrBrentwood37027
$730,000Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27312 Millhouse DrFranklin37064
$1,650,000Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 102727 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,070,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32720 Shelley LnFranklin37064
$835,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878010 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$620,000Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 314002 Lattigo CtSpring Hill37174
$450,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072429 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072286 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072287 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072457 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072290 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$1,395,000Kingsbarns Pb 74 Pg 52041 Kingsbarns DrNolensville37135
$450,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072278 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$699,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29312 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$529,995Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 1282553 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$3,980,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537353 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,175,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 408205 Sherwood Green CtBrentwood37027
$1,537,990Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477031 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$1,094,500Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 961001 Dickinson LnFranklin37069
$500,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C0687006 Tartan DrBrentwood37027
$883,822June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29636 Mayswift DrThompsons Station37179
$1,480,000Worthington Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 1381916 Springcroft DrFranklin37067
$745,000Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1483145 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$1,400,0004038 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$410,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238741 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$1,075,000Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 682020 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$1,538,361Rosebrooke Sec4a Pb 85 Pg 1149825 Gardenwood TerBrentwood37027
$1,026,000Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04 Pb 48 Pg 71336 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$814,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 1232113 Wimbledon CirFranklin37064
$420,000Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 1056051 Rural Plains Cir 203Franklin37064
$200,000Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337256 Seaboard Ln #c102Franklin37067
$1,120,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21446 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$2,600,0006446 Temple RdFranklin37069
$350,000Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109609 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$1,022,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141378 Logans CirFranklin37067
$550,000Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1443065 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$500,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031304 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$1,750,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 18 Pg 525116 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$610,000Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13301 Jennette PlFranklin37064
$1,700,000Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1476324 Percheron LnArrington37014
$1,550,000Harper Hugh Pb 54 Pg 801662 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Sta37179
$500,000Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1192408 Audelia WaySpring Hill37174
$1,146,154Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142463 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$1,075,000Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 1093038 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$1,500,000Jackson Charles Pb 50 Pg 1384419 Bagsby LnFranklin37064
$959,900Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25152 Sedona Woods TrlNolensville37135
$1,330,000Brookfield Sec 16 Pb 42 Pg 659649 Radiant Jewel CtBrentwood37027
$539,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513025 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$645,000Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 513019 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$2,522,500Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11673 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$725,000Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617436 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$1,780,000Jenkins W R Pb 55 Pg 3412 Boyd Mill AveFranklin37064
$850,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753368 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,225,000Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1212160 Albany DrFranklin37067
$2,054,000Hampton Reserve Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 1211211 Rolling Creek DrBrentwood37027
$650,000Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 374003 Pendleton DrSpring Hill37174
$915,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 777514 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$1,615,0001708 Sugar Ridge RdSpring Hill37174
$720,000Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 1101026 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685041 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$120,0001388 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$515,000Forrest Crossing Bus Ctr101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #108-bFranklin,37064
$1,400,000Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150219 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$1,563,500Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 59138 Concord Hunt CirBrentwood37027
$800,000Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5185 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$4,500,000Echo Pb 80 Pg 1221709 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$420,000Lone Oak Pb 3 Pg 387815 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$2,313,824Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129541 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$1,295,000Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 215028 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$849,900Stonehenge Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 891410 Robert E Lee LnBrentwood37027
$1,021,418Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503306 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$615,000Maplewood Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 83649 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$1,148,338Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217740 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$965,000Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 77003 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$730,000Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 1372007 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$581,140Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1235000 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$615,000Smithson Dorris Pb 35 Pg 874424 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$850,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88901 Bridgewater CtNashville37221
$482,640Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 1182091 Orangery DrFranklin37067
$720,059June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29328 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 1061011 Saratoga DrBrentwood37027
$1,275,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 589305 Norwegian Red DrNolensville37135
$1,100,000Raintree Forest Sec 5-f Pb 20 Pg 669442 Foothills DrBrentwood37027
$1,144,000Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 1241011 Sattui CtFranklin37064

