Williamson County Property Transfers June 16, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 16-20, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $7,995,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8328 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,056,000 Pray Pb 74 Pg 70 1159 Carter St Franklin 37064 $930,000 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25 185 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 Pb 66 Pg 108 2025 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $790,000 Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53 601 Bethel Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $350,000 Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62 409 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,197,179 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8013 Atlee Ct Franklin 37067 $935,000 Keystone Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 86 1782 Masters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,300,429 River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44 210 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $800,000 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59 2953 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $1,454,000 217 5th Ave S Franklin 37064 $850,000 Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7 Pb 53 Pg 59 5010 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,512,131 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8053 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,290,000 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2017 Landry Place Thompsons Station 37179 $590,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 2104 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $825,000 River Club Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 104 1143 Carnton Ln Franklin 37064 $344,000 Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35 120 Cadet Ln Franklin 37064 $420,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 147 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $2,800,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 9121 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove 37046 $605,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145 9006 Tarrington Ln Franklin 37069 $985,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77 7562 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $3,697,098 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9300 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $1,675,000 Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 60 Pg 39 1789 Balvenie Ct Brentwood 37027 $449,000 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114 415 Heroit Dr Spring Hill 37174 $730,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 502 Sharpe Dr Franklin 37064 $975,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 141 1405 Governors Ridge Ct Franklin 37064 $774,900 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7207 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $633,500 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5 411 Orchid Trl Franklin 37064 $987,000 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85 108 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $900,000 Mangrum Melvin & Dorothy Pb 49 Pg 19 7327 Hunting Camp Rd Fairview 37062 $650,000 Walker Property Trust Pb 78 Pg 87 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,074,390 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 2006 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $635,000 Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125 1016 Market St Franklin 37067 $1,546,301 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7004 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $1,860,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 354 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $885,000 Temple Hills Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 108 122 Troon Ct Franklin 37069 $999,999 Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128 404 Doe Ridge Franklin 37067 $850,000 1428 Adams St Franklin 37064 $625,000 Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13 202 Crestlawn Pl Franklin 37064 $790,000 Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 21 4019 Mossy Rock Ln Franklin 37064 $4,190,000 Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68 1411 Newhaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $730,000 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 312 Millhouse Dr Franklin 37064 $1,650,000 Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 102 727 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,070,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 720 Shelley Ln Franklin 37064 $835,000 Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87 8010 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $620,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31 4002 Lattigo Ct Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2429 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2286 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2287 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2457 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2290 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,395,000 Kingsbarns Pb 74 Pg 5 2041 Kingsbarns Dr Nolensville 37135 $450,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2278 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $699,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 312 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $529,995 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128 2553 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,980,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7353 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,175,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 8205 Sherwood Green Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,537,990 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7031 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,094,500 Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96 1001 Dickinson Ln Franklin 37069 $500,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C068 7006 Tartan Dr Brentwood 37027 $883,822 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 636 Mayswift Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,480,000 Worthington Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 138 1916 Springcroft Dr Franklin 37067 $745,000 Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 148 3145 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 4038 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $410,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8741 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $1,075,000 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 2020 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $1,538,361 Rosebrooke Sec4a Pb 85 Pg 114 9825 Gardenwood Ter Brentwood 37027 $1,026,000 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04 Pb 48 Pg 71 336 Alfred Ladd Rd E Franklin 37064 $814,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 123 2113 Wimbledon Cir Franklin 37064 $420,000 Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 105 6051 Rural Plains Cir 203 Franklin 37064 $200,000 Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337 256 Seaboard Ln #c102 Franklin 37067 $1,120,000 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 446 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064 $2,600,000 6446 Temple Rd Franklin 37069 $350,000 Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109 609 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $1,022,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141 378 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $550,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144 3065 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $500,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1304 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 18 Pg 52 5116 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $610,000 Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13 301 Jennette Pl Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147 6324 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $1,550,000 Harper Hugh Pb 54 Pg 80 1662 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Sta 37179 $500,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119 2408 Audelia Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,146,154 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 463 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,075,000 Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109 3038 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $1,500,000 Jackson Charles Pb 50 Pg 138 4419 Bagsby Ln Franklin 37064 $959,900 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25 152 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville 37135 $1,330,000 Brookfield Sec 16 Pb 42 Pg 65 9649 Radiant Jewel Ct Brentwood 37027 $539,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3025 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $645,000 Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 51 3019 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,522,500 Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11 673 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $725,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7436 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,780,000 Jenkins W R Pb 55 Pg 3 412 Boyd Mill Ave Franklin 37064 $850,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3368 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,225,000 Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 121 2160 Albany Dr Franklin 37067 $2,054,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 121 1211 Rolling Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000 Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37 4003 Pendleton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $915,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77 7514 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $1,615,000 1708 Sugar Ridge Rd Spring Hill 37174 $720,000 Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110 1026 Claymill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5041 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $120,000 1388 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $515,000 Forrest Crossing Bus Ctr 101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #108-b Franklin, 37064 $1,400,000 Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150 219 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $1,563,500 Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 5 9138 Concord Hunt Cir Brentwood 37027 $800,000 Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5 185 Polk Place Dr Franklin 37064 $4,500,000 Echo Pb 80 Pg 122 1709 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $420,000 Lone Oak Pb 3 Pg 38 7815 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $2,313,824 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9541 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,295,000 Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 21 5028 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $849,900 Stonehenge Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 89 1410 Robert E Lee Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,021,418 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3306 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $615,000 Maplewood Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 83 649 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $1,148,338 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7740 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $965,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 7 7003 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $730,000 Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 137 2007 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $581,140 Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 123 5000 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $615,000 Smithson Dorris Pb 35 Pg 87 4424 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $850,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88 901 Bridgewater Ct Nashville 37221 $482,640 Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118 2091 Orangery Dr Franklin 37067 $720,059 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 328 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106 1011 Saratoga Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,275,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 58 9305 Norwegian Red Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000 Raintree Forest Sec 5-f Pb 20 Pg 66 9442 Foothills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,144,000 Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 124 1011 Sattui Ct Franklin 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email