New Pizza Place to Open in Westhaven

Coal Town Pizza & Public House will open in Westhaven.

Via Instagram, Westhavenslc states, “Ready for a pizza night by the Town Center Lake? @coaltownpizzatn is opening this month! Give them a follow for all the latest updates.”

The new pizza spot will be located at 158 Front Street, Suite 103 and is a second restaurant for Ty Hauter, the owner of Front Street Tavern in Westhaven.

No open date has been shared on social media; however, a menu has been shared. Specialty 14″ pizzas start at $16 from a four-cheese option to one with lobster meat. One of the most interesting specialty pizzas is Smashed Potato pizza topped with garlic ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, smashed potatoes, applewood smoked bacon, thyme, and green onion.

You can also create your own pizza with options of crust from the house original, vegan option or cauliflower crust, a selection of white or red sauce, cheese, and toppings.

In addition to pizza, they have three salad options – house salad, caesar salad, and an Italian chop salad, all of which can be topped with chicken tenders.

Coal Town Pizza will also feature a variety of beers and Joia canned cocktails, such as Moscow Mule, Margarita, and Greyhound along with fountain drinks and sparkling water.

For the latest updates, visit Coal TownPizza & Public House on Facebook.