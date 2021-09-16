Social Media Trend has Student Vandals Destroying WCS Property

A nationwide social media trend has led some WCS students to vandalize and destroy school property, and those students will be facing criminal charges.

In some WCS high schools, bathroom soap dispensers have been ripped off the walls; paper towels have been used to clog toilets; urinals have been broken; and ceiling tiles and partitions have been removed or destroyed. The vandals then post their destructive work on social media.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has no tolerance for these actions.

“Our SROs will investigate each incident of vandalism and destruction of property and will prosecute any offenders to the fullest extent allowed by law,” said WCSO Captain Leonardo Zollicoffer.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the consequences of their behavior.

“At this time, we have seen this destruction in a handful of our high schools,” said Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher. “While there may only be a few students involved, it is impacting students and staff throughout these buildings. We need our parents to work with us to stop this bad behavior before it starts.”