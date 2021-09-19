PumpkinFest Returns for its 36th Year

The 36th PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin will return in person on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Kicking off at 10 am and continuing until 7 pm, the day will bring autumn-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, costume contests for pets and families, and arts & crafts.

In 2019, the free festival brought 65,000 attendees to the event presented by The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. You can stroll down Main Street and the Public Square for one of the favorite events of the year.

Back again this year will be Bierhaus Beer Garden and Whiskey Lounge with Leipers Fork Distillery.

For the latest updates, visit the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County on Facebook.