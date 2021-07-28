Today’s Top Stories: July 28, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Tamale Joe's
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 28, 2021.

Morgan Wallen
photo from Morgan Wallen Facebook

1Country Singer Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home

Country singer Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home, according to multiple sources. Read More

Trader Joe's Franklin Sign is Up
photo by Donna Vissman

2Trader Joe’s in Franklin Now Hiring

Trader Joe’s is now hiring for the soon-to-be-open Franklin location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard. Read More

Burlington
photo by Donna Vissman

3Burlington to Open in Franklin

Burlington, formerly called Burlington Coat Factory, will open in Franklin. Read More

Tamale Joe's
photo by Donna Vissman

4First Look: Tamale Joe’s in Franklin

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, held a preview event for the community at its location at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More

Alex Walsh Olympic Swimming

5Nashville Swimmer Wins Silver at Olympics

Olympic swimmer Alex Walsh, of Nashville, won the silver medal in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley Tuesday night. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here