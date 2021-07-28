Today’s Top Stories: July 28, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 28, 2021.
photo from Morgan Wallen Facebook
Country singer Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home, according to multiple sources. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Trader Joe’s is now hiring for the soon-to-be-open Franklin location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Burlington, formerly called Burlington Coat Factory, will open in Franklin. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, held a preview event for the community at its location at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More
Olympic swimmer Alex Walsh, of Nashville, won the silver medal in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley Tuesday night. Read More