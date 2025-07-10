Franklin Visitor Center Opening at The Factory This Fall

A fresh chapter in Franklin’s story is about to unfold at The Factory at Franklin. This fall, in a collaborative effort with Visit Franklin, a Franklin Visitor Center at the Factory will be unveiled in Suite 11GG (next to The White Alligator and directly across from Honest

Coffee Roasters).

This location will serve as a satellite location of the existing Franklin Visitor Center, located in downtown Franklin. It will provide the same high level of service to visitors, connecting them with all that Franklin and Williamson County have to offer, while being easily accessible and convenient to those at The Factory, one of the region’s most visited attractions.

The Franklin Visitor Center at The Factory will serve as a warm and welcoming gateway for both first-time and returning guests. Designed to inspire discovery, the space will provide helpful resources and expert guidance to help plan the perfect adventure around Franklin and all of Williamson County.

Inside the Franklin Visitor Center at the Factory, guests will find:

Curated retail offerings, including exclusive Factory-branded merchandise, Franklin-branded keepsakes, locally made apparel, and gift items.

A “Plan Your Trip” Wall, built to help guests customize their ideal itinerary across Williamson County — from the must-see attractions to the niche recommendations, and everywhere in between.

Ticket sales for local experiences and attractions, making it easier than ever to turn inspiration into action.

A nod to The Factory’s storied past through a vintage stove display honoring the building’s manufacturing legacy and educating visitors in a fun, interactive way.

Guest services including a concierge desk, general information, and knowledgeable guidance from our friendly on-site information specialists on what to see and do across the county.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Visit Franklin on this new adventure,” said Bill Simmons, Area Managing Director at The Factory at Franklin.“Our visitors are the heartbeat of Franklin’s local economy, supporting everything from our shops and restaurants to our artists and event spaces. This new Visitor Center is not just a welcome mat, it’s a launching point for unforgettable experiences throughout Williamson County.”

“We are thrilled to partner with The Factory at Franklin on this project,” said Maureen Thornton,President & CEO of Visit Franklin.“The Factory is one of the most popular places in all of Williamson County, and for many guests, it is their first introduction to our community. Having a visitor center presence at The Factory will only further enhance the high level of hospitality shown to visitors at The Factory and showcase the many additional options across Williamson County. We also look forward to the opportunity to engage locals with ideas on how to explore their own community, which is especially helpful when they have out-of-town guests of their own.”

The Franklin Visitor Center at The Factory is scheduled to open this fall and will operate during the Factory’s regular hours. Whether you’re here for coffee, concerts, or just to wander, you’re invited to stop by, plan your day, and take a little piece of Franklin home with you.

For updates and grand opening details, follow @TheFactoryatFranklin and @VisitFranklinTN on social media.

