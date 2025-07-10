The Store Seeks Community Help for its Annual School Store

The Store is proud to host the Second Annual School Store, a project aimed at providing school supplies for the families currently utilizing their services. Given the growth of The Store, it is expected more than 500 children will be served. The initiative will collect new high-quality backpacks and stainless-steel water bottles throughout July. The support of the Middle Tennessee community is needed to gather these supplies. Donations may be dropped off at The Store or the locations below between July 7 and July 25.

“Our customers face not only food insecurity, but lack of resources for important things like school supplies,” shared Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, co-founders of The Store. “We continue to be grateful for the generous Nashville community that helps us provide much-needed support for our families as they gear up for a great school year ahead.”

Donation Locations:

12 South Taproom

Nashville Zoo

Centennial Midtown

Orange Theory (Brentwood, Downtown, Melrose, Midtown, Nolensville)

CMA Building

Rumble Boxing (Gulch)

Garage Barre & Bike

Shed Bellemeade

Let it Shine Gymnastics

The Happy Hour

Level Group Ltd.

Title Boxing (Church Street)

Additionally, Kroger Bellevue (Hwy 70), Brentwood, and Green Hills stores will collect items July 19 & 20 from 10 am – 2 pm.

The children will also receive school supply boxes filled with traditional supplies such as pencils, crayons, and scissors thanks to a generous donation from Geodis.

Individuals or families wishing to volunteer at the event, donate supplies, or sponsor a families’ groceries can learn more at thestore.org.

