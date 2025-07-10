Yo Gabba Gabba to Make Tour Stop in Nashville

The acclaimed children’s franchise Yo Gabba Gabba! announced that Kammy Kam, host of the new Apple TV+ series, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, along with beloved Gabba characters Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee, and Plex, will take to the road for a live tour in the U.S. this August. Along with some special guests, the iconic characters will create an unforgettable immersive musical experience across 24 stops on the tour, perfect for both a child’s first rock concert, moms and dads who love sharing special moments with their kids, and young adults looking to relive their nostalgic times with the Gabba Friends. The tour will stop at The Pinnacle on Saturday, August 23rd.

The announcement follows the recent news from Apple TV+ that the reimagined original kids’ and family series Yo Gabba GabbaLand! will return for season two on Friday, January 30, 2026. Apple TV+ also unveiled that all four seasons of the original beloved, Emmy Award-nominated series Yo Gabba Gabba! are now available on their platform.

The first season of Yo Gabba GabbaLand! was covered by the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum and more for featuring Anderson .Paak, Portugal. The Man, Thundercat, mxmtoon, Local Natives, Lucius, Kurt Vile, Betty Who, Twin Shadow, Ty Segall, The Linda Lindas, Big Daddy Kane, Claud, Cory Wong and Antwaun Stanley, Dayglow, Miyavi, Paul Williams, Prestyn Smith, Reggie Watts, ROMderful, The Drums, and The Interrupters. It’s a perfect reminder of why Yo Gabba Gabba! is beloved by parents and children.

